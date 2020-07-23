I applaud Gloria Hawkins letter to the editor on July 10 expressing her commitment to the belief that Christian principles should guide us in the governing of our country. She seems to have very strong Christian values and she expects, as she should, that the people who govern America honor these same values.
I would opine that she would never support a person whose life and behavior run contrary to these values. Someone who stole millions of dollars from a charity; someone who consistently broke his sacred marriage vows; someone who paid hush money to a porn actress; someone who calls women pigs, dogs, skanks, etc; someone who mocked a handicapped person on national television; someone who proudly proclaims total control but accepts no responsibility for his actions; someone who continually bears false witness; someone who stokes the flames of racial hatred. So, Ms. Hawkins, I’m thanking you in advance, based on the premise that you will not be voting for such a person this year.