We are so grateful again that our beloved President Trump had the opportunity to appoint three U.S. Supreme Court justices and 300 other judges who will decide on litigation based upon the American Bible (the Constitution). The proof is with two of their latest 6 to 3 rulings.
The first decision upheld Arizona’s election laws bolstering state’s rights to implement election requirements, striking down the Democratic National Committee’s misguided view.
The second decision said charities do not have to disclose donors thus preserving the Constitutions’ privacy rights and freedom of association.
The positive impact of former President Donald John Trump will forever be with us. In 2024, he will secure the second term.
Jerry Feith, White Plains