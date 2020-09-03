This year marks the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Washington, D.C., march and “I Have a Dream” speech. I was there.
MLK’s marches and protests were always peaceful by the participants, but not always by the Democrat controlled police in Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, etc. They were the ones using clubs, fire hoses and dogs.
As MLK put it, “We must not allow our creative protest to degenerate into physical violence.” Consequently, a majority of whites supported, and still support, the civil rights movement.
The results of the MLK truly peaceful demonstrations were eliminating legal segregation by passing the Civil Rights Act, EEO, Affirmative Action and other pro-Black initiatives.
But what would have been the national reaction had the MLK demonstrations turned into the anarchy, rioting, looting and even killings we are witnessing in U.S. cities today, especially in states that never even had the first slave? Such behavior is a culture problem, not a color problem.
The radical socialist Democrats have declared war on our culture, Constitution, police, laws and even churches, because it’s about power, not principles. Radical groups use any excuse to create anarchy. There is no such thing as a “right-to-riot.”
All good folks are rightly horrified, and yes, even a little fearful, that it could happen in their community. That is understandable, particularly in those areas controlled by a Democrat mayor, council or commission. Republican areas do not seem to have a problem.
So if your locality feels safe for now, but your local elected Democrats did not immediately, openly and sincerely condemn the anarchy and rioting elsewhere, can you really be sure they would have your back if such anarchy broke out in your area? Are your local Democrats for law and order or would they fold under radical, socialist pressure by their fellow Democrats?
That is a question we need to answer at every election and at every elected level. And we know talk is cheap, so if Democrats will not even at least condemn rioting, don’t expect them to control it.