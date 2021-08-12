Following months of foot-dragging by the GOP-controlled board of supervisors, Arizona’s largest county, Mericopa, began a forensic examination of the 2.1 million ballots and nearly 400 voting machines used in the 2020 General Election in April.
Even before Wake Technologies Inc, the Pennsylvania firm subcontracted to handle the hand-audit of ballots, began finding major discrepancies in the ballot totals, a well-funded propaganda apparatus swung into high-gear to undermine the integrity of Cyber Ninjas, the cybersecurity firm hired by the Arizona Senate to conduct the examination. That included articles from MSNBC, “How Arizona Election “audit” (note quotation marks) went from comedy to tragedy”; NPR, “How AZ ballot audit is a disinformation exercise”; and Businessinsider.com, “Arizona election audit should not be trusted.”
When the same news organizations which promoted the Russia “collusion” hoax speaks with such a unified voice they can finish the others’ sentences, it’s a powerful indication that the “Swamp” is in a panic.
Do the claims of “ham-fisted” and “ highly-partisan, amateurish” audit match reality?
Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who observed the audit firsthand, wrote in an opinion piece uploaded to the audit’s official Twitter account, “The audit process used in Arizona has accuracy, integrity, and unaccountably and there is no way to cheat because everything is captured on film.” He added, “The Arizona audit is being run impeccably, utilizing security and surveillance procedures with a longstanding track record of effectiveness.”
Despite multiple attempts by Democrats to end it, the audit concluded June 26. The final report is expected in August.
In a letter to the Arizona Board of Supervisors dated May 12, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann (R) wrote, “The audit team has encountered a significant number of incidents in which there is a disparity between the actual number of ballots contained in a batch and the total denoted in the pink report slip accompanying the batch.”
Most alarmingly, Fann’s letter noted, “We have recently discovered that the entire ‘database’ directory from the D drive of the machine ‘EMSPrimary’ has been deleted. This removes election related details that appear to have been covered by the subpoena. In addition, the main database for the Election Management System (EMS) Software, ‘Results Tally and Reporting,’ is not located anywhere in the on the EMSPrimary machine, even though all of the EMS Clients reference this machine as the location of the database. This suggests that the main database for all election related data for the November 2020 General Election has been removed. Can you please advise as to why these folders were deleted, and weather there are any backups?”
In a shockingly terse reply, the board dismissed Fann’s concerns as a “spectacular lack of understanding” of how elections are conducted, and called on her to end the audit. “You, Senate President Fann, are the only one with the power to immediately end it. We implore you to recognize the truth: that your ‘auditors’ are in over their heads,” and would “... inevitably arrive at questionable conclusions.”
In one of the odder developments, the board claims it cannot provide the password because it ceded control of the entire process to Dominion. The county continues to flout legislative subpoenas for images of the routers, claiming that doing so would somehow endanger the lives of police officers by “outing undercover law enforcement personnel.”
In addition to the deleted database and ballot totals that don’t match actual ballots, no record could be found for 74,000 absentee ballots received ever being sent out.
President Joe Biden carried Arizona by 10,457 votes (0.3%).