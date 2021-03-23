In the March 12 Southern Maryland News article “Elected officials hear parents, student, on school closures” outlining a school reopening meeting at the Calvert Republican headquarters, Olivia Ellison, a Calvert High School junior, was quoted as saying, ”We’ve had zero interactions with our peers,” and not being able to play varsity softball has taken it’s toll on her and other student athletes. While yes, these things were mentioned, her full testimony was so powerful that people were choking back tears.
Straight A’s, AP classes, working, full-time athlete, and then once schools closed — failing several classes and two scares of harming herself. She explained she had a history of anxiety and depression also, but her main point wasn’t the extent to which she was struggling, but that she had a wonderful life and home with excellent parents while others have nothing. She was acknowledging how bad she was struggling in the midst of recognized privilege/resources/support that many others just do not have.
She was advocating for children whose only connection with those who care is within the school building. While I realize Marty Madden (the author of the article) had much to cover, this piece failed to convey any portion of her core message. This young lady put herself center stage, voice quivering, to pour her heart out in front of a packed room in hopes of truly making a difference. I believe that her actual testimony and intentions deserve to be referenced. If not for the sake of accuracy, then at least for our struggling students she had hoped to defend.