More than two years ago, my father, who lived in Charles County, passed away. Despite having a prenuptial agreement and a last will and testament, which left me 25% of his estate, I inherited almost none of his hard-earned savings.

How could this happen? When my father remarried at the age of 77, he added his new wife’s name to his bank accounts. This meant that when he took his last breath, every penny in his joint bank accounts passed to his new wife. This happened even though his will clearly stated that his three children would receive 25% each.