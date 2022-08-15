More than two years ago, my father, who lived in Charles County, passed away. Despite having a prenuptial agreement and a last will and testament, which left me 25% of his estate, I inherited almost none of his hard-earned savings.
How could this happen? When my father remarried at the age of 77, he added his new wife’s name to his bank accounts. This meant that when he took his last breath, every penny in his joint bank accounts passed to his new wife. This happened even though his will clearly stated that his three children would receive 25% each.
I have since learned that adding someone to a bank account is common, especially if seniors are concerned about paying bills if they become incapacitated. Many don’t realize that after they are gone the person they have added to their accounts receives all those assets, no matter what their will states.
Our family’s story epitomizes the American dream. Mom and Dad were teen parents who struggled to pay for basic necessities. Dad served in the military while Mom cared for me and my siblings. When I was a child, our backyard garden kept us from going hungry. I wore hand-me-downs and my K-Mart tennis shoes had to last a year.
Despite this difficult start, Mom and Dad clawed their way out of poverty and toiled their entire lives to buy a home, send their children to college and build a comfortable nest egg. When Mom passed away, Dad was devastated and never stopped grieving. Our strong family bond helped us all through that difficult time and we remained close until the day Dad died. Now, instead of grieving him in peace, we have spent the last two years fighting to fulfill his final wishes and retain a portion of the life savings my parents built through sweat equity, hard work and sheer determination.
My parents and the Bible taught me that God makes good out of evil. Perhaps the good that can come out of this situation is someone else can avoid this struggle. That is why I am making it my mission to warn seniors and others of the ramifications of joint ownership.
Please help me honor my parents by remembering this: Do not add anyone to your bank accounts unless you intend for them to receive all your money upon your passing. You can authorize someone to write checks without giving them joint ownership. It is a simple but extremely important distinction.