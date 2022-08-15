For parents with children in St. Mary’s public schools, Aug. 24 is the beginning of nine months and 22 days during which “educators” will view students through an “equity lens” of stereotyped identity groups with preferential treatment for “marginalized” groups.
Students will receive “culturally relevant teaching,” which supposedly “empowers students intellectually, socially, emotionally and politically by using cultural referents to impart knowledge, skills and attitudes.” I think this is simply a euphemism for teaching multiculturalism and critical race theory, which indoctrinates children to be color conscious rather than color blind.
No later than the fifth grade or earlier by state law, children are subjected to classes on “sexuality,” including their gender identity. Is sexuality, including LGBTQ+, an age-appropriate subject for children in the K-5 grades? Are children being sexually groomed, such as through drag queen storytime? These questions and concerns are not homophobic, the accusation commonly used to stifle debate, silence criticism and suppress free speech.
Note with alarm the school system’s emphasis on mental health services provided by social workers, counselors, psychologists, social emotional learning coaches and interventionists, and mental health specialists. If the website of the National Association of School Psychologists is representative of these mental health services, parents should be aware that mental health in the public schools is “woke” indoctrination.
The teachers’ union advocates that teachers have “professional autonomy and the deference to teach the truth in their classrooms,” with teachers being the arbiters of what is the “truth” and without oversight or interference from parents. This is the conceit and arrogance that “educators know best.”
Having failed to reduce the “achievement gap” between student identity groups, the school system blames the “opportunity gap,” the “unequal or inequitable distribution of resources and opportunities” between groups outside of the schools. Academic disparities are the fault of the socioeconomic environment rather than poorly performing schools. Therefore, local elementary schools are not to blame that only 24% of students are grade-level proficient in reading and writing upon completion of the third grade.
The opportunity gap concept creates three pretexts. One, the adoption of “equity” to outwardly justify preferential policies and actions. Two, the adoption of a “whole child” continuum — academic, social, and physical and mental health — rather than singularly focusing on education. Three, the transformation of public schools into social service agencies to implement intervention and remediation in the lives of students. The underlying beneficiaries of these pretexts are an enlarged school system bureaucracy and the teachers’ unions.
The school system essentially acts to circumvent the role, responsibility and rights of parents. Whose children are they?