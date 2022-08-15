For parents with children in St. Mary’s public schools, Aug. 24 is the beginning of nine months and 22 days during which “educators” will view students through an “equity lens” of stereotyped identity groups with preferential treatment for “marginalized” groups.

Students will receive “culturally relevant teaching,” which supposedly “empowers students intellectually, socially, emotionally and politically by using cultural referents to impart knowledge, skills and attitudes.” I think this is simply a euphemism for teaching multiculturalism and critical race theory, which indoctrinates children to be color conscious rather than color blind.