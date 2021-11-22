On Tuesday, Nov. 16, about 20 proponents of a new YMCA, as well as their corporate architects, met with the St. Mary's County commissioners to answer questions and were led to believe the motion would finally pass the committee after six years of research, exploration and study, only to have the football once again snatched away at the last minute.
Frustrations erupted, leading Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) to yell at one of our senior citizens that, "You're just mad because you didn't get what you wanted." In reality, over 10,000 people have voiced support for the new complex, and the funds were already accounted for in previous budget recommendations via the recreation and parks department. Both private, state and local funds were to collaborate on the effort, and all that was necessary was for the measure to be adopted.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) held up the approval based merely on a heated pool in the building. Ironically, Commissioner Michael Hewitt (R) approved the measure even though it would benefit Morgan's and Colvin's districts on the base-side of the county. It was to be centrally located to serve three schools within walking distance, and would be a safe and active place for children to go after school, as well as serve all the families who live and work near Naval Air Station Patuxent River, our largest employer.
Once completed, the YMCA would be responsible for its maintenance, a plus considering simply resurfacing the aging Great Mills pool is costing $80,000 this year, to say nothing of additional upgrades to the nearly 20-year-old structure and its molding vinyl dome.
Additionally, if we can afford over $3 million for plastic turf, known to off-gas volatile organic compounds, cause more injuries to athletes, and can end up in a landfill after its 8-year warranty has expired, as well as spend nearly $2 million for maintenance of a golf course in Wicomico Shores in one year alone, then surely this investment is a wiser use of our tax dollars. It would serve more people as well as be maintained by the YMCA. How many millions will that save us over 10 years?
While I am extremely proud that Hewitt, my own District 2 commissioner who has advocated for the gorgeous new library and senior center in my district, I want no less for the south side, and he obviously shares his love for the whole county. I cannot fathom why Morgan and Colvin appreciate neither.
I urge you to email the county commissioners at csmc@stmarysmd.com and ask that they stop stonewalling and pass this measure. Our county is rich in education, talent and income. It's time we have something to show for it besides dollar stores and monstrous storage facilities which bring little in the way of income, prestige or quality of life. Be proud of our gorgeous community and express it in action, not just empty promises.
Brenda Songy, Leonardtown