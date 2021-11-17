In announcing her candidacy for St. Mary's County commissioner president, school board member Rita Weaver aspires to become a “full-time” commissioner “to lead this county.” She obviously suffers from several misconceptions, and exaggerated self-importance.
The commissioners board is a part-time governing body, which per Maryland code, Local Government § 9-401 (d) (2), “shall meet at least 48 times a year.” Her declaration of becoming a “full-time” county commissioner is political “virtue signaling” of her intended dedication. She is not the first local politician to employ this meaningless campaign theme.
Weaver’s concept “to lead this county” suggests that the commissioner president is a de facto county executive. She should read the St. Mary's County Code of Ordinances, Division 1 — Code of Public Local Laws, Chapter 26, Sec. 26-1, D. — Powers and duties. Nothing in this section grants the commissioner president any individual or executive authority. The commissioner president is one member of a five-member board, each with equal powers and duties, and only when the board is in session. The title should be “chairman” rather than “president.” To act outside of the board meetings and meddle in the day-to-day affairs of the county administrator would constitute malfeasance.
To “lead” rather than to “represent” is insightful of Weaver’s mindset. Leaders seek followers whereas representatives act on the behalf of their constituents. Do not be surprised if she equates her enlightened leadership with seeking a “new direction” and doing what is “best for the people.” Beware of politicians who think they know best, speak in political platitudes, and pander to special interests and groups. Already Weaver has invoked the specter of a far-fetched future base realignment and closure process, or BRAC, to ingratiate herself with local defense contractors.
Weaver’s tenure on the school board warrants scrutiny. Weaver is supportive of equity instead of equality. She attended the February 2020 National School Boards Association’s Equity Symposium and Advocacy Institute in Washington, DC. She supported the St. Mary's school board’s Dec. 21, 2020, “educational equity” regulation, which, under the guise of equity, incorporates systemic racism in the public schools.
What motivates Weaver? She had two choices of running for county commissioner — District 1 against Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) or at large against Commissioner President Randy Guy (R). Why did she choose to oppose Guy instead of Colvin? Unlike Colvin, Guy was unwilling to rubber stamp and write a blank check for the school board’s exorbitant budget.
If elected a county commissioner, Rita Weaver may be servile to the school board and supportive of unionizing the county government.
Mary Broadhurst, California