Two years ago, I repeated the oath of office and became a commissioner of St. Mary’s County, so this marks the halfway point of my first term. In every “normal” job, there are periodic performance reviews. As an elected official, reviews happen at re-election time. Still, I felt that some self-reflection at the halfway point is warranted and will hopefully help make my next two years more valuable.
One of my favorite parts of the job is the wide variety of topics we deal with daily. I never would have predicted that we would have a global pandemic. Never has the board of health needed to meet so regularly and had such a significant impact.
On any given week, I might be learning about the proper way to fit an N95 mask, the effect of chronic 911 abusers on our EMS system, or the budgetary needs of operating our parks system in the middle of a pandemic. All the while, the county has experienced record rainfall, and I have faced the immediate need to get smart on what impact local policies can have on the increased flooding in diverse areas of the county.
Considering that both the short term and long term solutions are expensive, complex, and involve multiple departments at multiple government levels, it is clear that there is no easy fix, but to the person whose home has been flooded, it is a very real problem that deserves a solution.
Another vital part of the job is the requirement for team-work. We five commissioners must work together to accomplish anything, and we have done that. I’ve been able to contribute to two balanced budgets. Still, it takes multiple commissioners to pass a budget, change a policy, or fund a study that will help to improve residents’ quality of life.
We also must work with other groups, including our state senator and delegates, our board of education, community groups, and our county employees. All of these groups ultimately have the same underlying goal of improving our county residents’ lives, so approaching all of our interactions with that same goal in the forefront of our minds will allow for continued success.
In all of the decisions we’ve had to make, I have tried to approach the information with honesty, open-mindedness, fairness, and occasionally a little humor. A lesson that all new commissioners are quick to learn is that you can’t, and won’t, make everyone happy. Some of the hardest parts of my job are when I can’t provide a solution to a citizen’s problems, especially when they have reached out for help. Often I’m able to get them in touch with the correct stakeholders to assist. Other frustrations include the pace of progress on items that seem so clear to me and the constant misinformation that I view in our increasingly polarized society. I have also strived to be transparent in all that we do as commissioners, which hopefully those who read my weekly FaceBook posts appreciate.
I do not have all of the solutions. I already have an internal list of mistakes to improve upon and regrets for missed opportunities that I won’t let pass by again. I apologize if you have contacted me in the past and received a late or no response. Whether through calling the office, emailing my commissioner email, or reaching out through Facebook, there are multiple ways to get in touch.
My desire is for continuous communication and improvement, learning and collaboration, and leaving the county a better place than when I started. Please keep the feedback, suggestions, ideas, and even criticism coming.