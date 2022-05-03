In all the discussions of toll lanes for the American Legion Bridge, which carries Interstate 495 over the Potomac River west of Washington, D.C., something big has been left out. That is the project’s adverse impacts on the Potomac itself and people who recreate on it. The section of the river that flows under the American Legion Bridge is a priceless, scenic, historic and recreational resource enjoyed by thousands of canoe and kayak paddlers, fishers, birders and travelers on the National Park Service’s scenic water trails every year.
The anticipated five years of construction of a new bridge across the Potomac, double the size of the current one, will inevitably harm natural and recreational experiences and the river itself. Increased noise, restriction of the channel with barges, riprap and heavy equipment are certainties, and intermittent closures of the river to recreational boating are very likely. Will rocks and concrete be placed in the Potomac channel to allow access by construction equipment? The Maryland Department of Transportation does not say.
Beyond the initial construction, MDOT’s most recent draft environmental document for the project says the new bridge will “allow for future superstructure modifications and additional foundation and future superstructure capacity,” What additional harm does this portend for the Potomac River? Will new superstructure supports be required? Again, MDOT does not say.
The Potomac River is nationally recognized as an important historic, scenic, and recreational waterway. The section of the river within five miles of the bridge is a navigable waterway used by Native Americans before the arrival of Europeans, and used by George Washington throughout his life, including as he planned for a canal upriver from Georgetown.
Two of the 11 nationally designated scenic land and water trails in the U.S. run under the American Legion Bridge. The Park Service’s Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail network traverses many hundreds of miles, from the mouth of the Potomac River to the Allegheny Highlands in Pennsylvania. It passes through 20 NPS-managed areas and the C&O Canal National Historical Park.
The Capt. John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail follows the explorer’s map and written accounts and is the nation’s first all-water national historic trail. It connects dozens of national wildlife refuges, parks, and trails, encompassing 3,000 miles and 15,000 years of culture. Yet MDOT’s environmental documentation fails to even mention the impact of bridge construction on these monumental historic and recreational sites.
The state of Maryland itself has designated the Potomac in Montgomery County as a “scenic waterway” under the state Department of Natural Resources’ Scenic and Wild Rivers System. The state policy is to “preserve and protect the natural values of these rivers,” including a requirement for state and local governments to “take whatever action is necessary to protect and enhance the qualities of a designated river” (emphasis added). However, MDOT does not appear to have consulted the state’s Wild Rivers Advisory Council regarding impacts to the Potomac River as a scenic, recreational, and historic resource.
In its literature for the Potomac Heritage Trail, the NPS says “outdoor recreation opportunities are increasingly recognized as an important contributor to local, regional, and state economies and an important component of healthy communities.”
We know that thousands of people use the Potomac River near and under the American Legion Bridge every year. Both the NPS and state of Maryland have recognized this section of the river as a significant resource. Yet MDOT has not assessed how replacing the bridge will adversely affect the Potomac River and the people who use it. The department must describe how it can and will avoid those adverse impacts.
David Cottingham, Washington, D.C.
The writer is chair of the Canoe Cruisers Association.