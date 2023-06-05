Upon reading Edward Davenport’s letter to the editor in the May 19 edition of Southern Maryland News ("Renewable energy can have drawbacks") concerning climate change and renewable energy, I felt compelled to write to warn readers about the danger of being presented with misinformation, logical fallacies and half-truths. I’m not accusing Mr. Davenport of generating these deceiving statements; I think he is as much a victim of misinformation as readers of his letter. But I’d like to review several points and mention the dangers of taking deceptive statements at face value.

One way to mislead readers is to make false statements that sound authoritative but lack citation. For example, when Mr. Davenport claims the Greenland ice shelf has remained the same size for the last 80 years. With no citation, he presents it as fact and expects the reader to accept that. However, according to publicly available data from NASA, the Greenland ice sheet mass has been shrinking at a rate of 250 billion metric tons per year over the last 20 years. Unfortunately, easily disprovable, uncited statements are often assumed true just because the speaker or writer is confident.


