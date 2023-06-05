Upon reading Edward Davenport’s letter to the editor in the May 19 edition of Southern Maryland News ("Renewable energy can have drawbacks") concerning climate change and renewable energy, I felt compelled to write to warn readers about the danger of being presented with misinformation, logical fallacies and half-truths. I’m not accusing Mr. Davenport of generating these deceiving statements; I think he is as much a victim of misinformation as readers of his letter. But I’d like to review several points and mention the dangers of taking deceptive statements at face value.
One way to mislead readers is to make false statements that sound authoritative but lack citation. For example, when Mr. Davenport claims the Greenland ice shelf has remained the same size for the last 80 years. With no citation, he presents it as fact and expects the reader to accept that. However, according to publicly available data from NASA, the Greenland ice sheet mass has been shrinking at a rate of 250 billion metric tons per year over the last 20 years. Unfortunately, easily disprovable, uncited statements are often assumed true just because the speaker or writer is confident.
Another deception strategy is purposely confusing two different topics. Mr. Davenport claims that since we cannot predict the "weather" beyond 10 days, there is no way to accurately predict the "climate." The issue here is that weather and climate are fundamentally different.
I have always liked the metaphor of a baseball game. Weather is the individual plays of the game. Climate is the game’s result. If the Baltimore Orioles were to play the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, could we predict every single play with accuracy? No. Could we be reasonably certain of the outcome of the game? Yes. Conflating weather with climate, and individual events with greater trends, is a common tool to mislead and confuse readers.
A writer might also tell some bit of true information, but leave out context or comparison. For example, when Mr. Davenport references an American Bird Conservancy study that shows that windmills kill “hundreds of thousands of birds,” he fails to mention the conclusion of that study was that windmills were significantly more bird friendly than fossil fuel plants. He also fails to mention the connected study in the “Journal of Integrative Environmental Science” that shows that fossil fuel plants kill birds at a rate 40 times higher than windmills, for every watt-hour of energy produced. As you can see, context is important, and lack of context can lead a reader to false conclusions.
Intentional vagueness can be a tool to mislead readers. When Mr. Davenport references “solar farms” reaching 900 degrees and harming birds, he is talking about a specific and relatively rare solar thermal power plant. He is not talking about the much more common solar panels you see on rooftops, in fields or over parking lots, which get no hotter than asphalt shingles or pavement. That (perhaps intentional) lack of clarity can lead readers to think all solar panels somehow are dangerous.
Finally, when Mr. Davenport claims that environmentalists “seem unconcerned” and “won’t address” the effect of renewable energy on wildlife, it is a classic example of — well, this one is easy. That is a flat out lie. From mining, to permitting and siting, through operation and to disposal, environmentalists are working to make all aspects of our renewable energy future as low impact and environmentally sustainable as possible. We know the process is not perfect and will never be. Nevertheless, we are trying each day to make it better, safer, healthier and more sustainable for all of us.
Benjamin Hance, Great Mills
The writer is chair of the Southern Maryland Sierra Club.