I agree with Benjamin Hance, chair of the Southern Maryland Sierra Club, as expressed in his May 15 letter to the editor titled “Why not make the world better,” that environmentalism — concern for the environment and advocacy and actions to limit negative human impacts on the environment — should be pursued for its own sake, an end in itself rather than to achieve some other purpose.
In my opinion, it is sufficient that policies and actions are based on existing empirical evidence rather than future worst-case scenarios. The impetus to do so for reasons of quality-of-life is self-evident.
It is undeniable that climate is subject to change due to natural causes. However, as to anthropogenic (human) causes, I question the averaged projections, simulations and scenarios of over 100 CMIP6 ensemble climate models with an acknowledged degree of uncertainty. One concern is the inadequate modeling of the cooling effects of clouds, aerosols and natural causes (internal variability), resulting in outputs that are “too hot.” Consequently, I am skeptical of purported “existential” threats.
I agree with Mr. Hance’s opinion of “how difficult it is to convince somebody of something, regardless how logical, that they willfully resist understanding,” including him. The issue is not whether anthropogenic climate change is logical but if it is substantially probable to warrant a basis for far-reaching transformations rather than reasonable mitigation and adaptations.
Mr. Hance advocates for phasing out coal and natural gas as power sources, decentralized renewable energy, the importance of trees, improved public transit, and responsible waste management techniques. Except for relying solely on renewable energy, I generally agree. Notably, he failed to mention that the Sierra Club is “unequivocally opposed to nuclear energy,” presumably the only viable means of phasing out fossil fuels.
Renewable energy (solar and wind) is insufficient to achieve fossil fuel-free electricity, especially if decentralized. For example, the local area has only a 17% occurrence of clear skies, 4.50-4.75 kilowatt-hours per square meter (kWh/m2) per day of solar energy (NREL data), and St. Mary’s County Regional Airport has a 34.5% occurrence of calm winds with an average wind speed of 4.3 mph.
As for Mr. Mark Smith’s May 19 letter titled “Trust in scientific organizations when it comes to climate,” his inclusion of a foolish tirade against Fox News, in a discussion of climate change, suggests his focus is political rather than environmental. He views opinions and information with which he disagrees as “dangerous.”
He exhibits the dogmatic fanaticism of a cult-like “true believer,” as described by Eric Hoffer (1951).
The mantra of “climate change” serves as a pretext for political, economic and social motives. Environmental science has been hijacked by socialist-based, anti-capitalism schemes such as the “Green New Deal.” The instilled public perception of a climate emergency is being used to expand and exert government power, edicts and dictates. As Friedrich Hayek said, “'Emergencies' have always been the pretext on which the safeguards of individual liberty have been eroded.”
Beware of the folly to conform and agree with the majority (group-think) that outweighs the courage to freely think, reason, question, debate and speak. Do not passively submit to being harnessed with a bit and a bridle out of fear. The right to disagree is a corollary of the right to free speech.