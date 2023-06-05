I agree with Benjamin Hance, chair of the Southern Maryland Sierra Club, as expressed in his May 15 letter to the editor titled “Why not make the world better,” that environmentalism — concern for the environment and advocacy and actions to limit negative human impacts on the environment — should be pursued for its own sake, an end in itself rather than to achieve some other purpose.

In my opinion, it is sufficient that policies and actions are based on existing empirical evidence rather than future worst-case scenarios. The impetus to do so for reasons of quality-of-life is self-evident.


