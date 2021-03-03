House Bill 655 is not a panacea for Charles County. The bill may have unintended consequences of diluting the power of the community’s minority vote.
In the late 1990s, I served as chief counsel for the Charles County NAACP. Voter suppression and maximizing the Black community’s voting power were the chapter’s priorities. In the 1998 and 2002 countywide elections, the African American candidate representing District 3 (Waldorf) accumulated a clear plurality of votes within his residency district over the eventual election victor.
In 1988, the county passed a legislative measure that established our present (“residency”) voting district requirement. The county was a purely “Commissioner form of government,” which required the Maryland legislature to approve voting process changes. In 2002, through referendum, the county approved changing its form of government to Code Home Rule, which enables local officials to legislate on local matters and limits the state’s ability to legislate for us.
Notwithstanding the will of Charles County voters in claiming more authority over its affairs by becoming Code Home Rule, HB 655 seeks to reduce our status to that of the other HB 655 affected counties, none of which have passed home rule. This bill carelessly infringes on Charles County’s authority as a Code Home Rule jurisdiction to decide its own policies of local import.
The residency requirement was a compromise in 1988 to appease the concerns of leadership to maintain a comfort level that the overall (then a white majority) voting base would be secured. The at-large system in place nevertheless nullified the will of the citizens in District 3 to be represented by someone that reflected the community’s interests in 1998 and 2002.
Demographic changes made Charles County a majority minority population that will likely, as a result of the 2020 census, be designated as the wealthiest Black majority jurisdiction in the nation, making the issue of minority political power moot within subsequent years. From 2006 to the present, the county’s leadership reflects these demographic changes, including my election as the first African American to serve as the county’s leading government official.
HB 655 will impact five of Maryland’s 24 counties. The law does not apply in counties with charter form of government, nor in counties that already vote entirely at-large, which leaves Charles in addition to St. Mary’s, Calvert, Queen Anne’s and Garrett counties. Charles is easily distinguished from the other four as the only code home rule county, the only majority-minority county, the only county with more registered Democrats than Republicans, and the only county that currently boasts a diverse board of county commissioners, with two women and three people of color serving.
HB 655 stands to dilute the power of the community’s Black vote. This is, undoubtedly, not the intention of the bill sponsors, however it is a potential consequence of the legislation. Waldorf is home to nearly half of the county’s residents, and people of color comprise more than half of that population. Today, those individuals have a voice in determining the outcome of all five commissioner positions. Should HB 655 pass, they will be reduced to voting for their district commissioner and commissioner president only.
Charles County has come a long way since when the NAACP advocated for a single district commissioner to diversity the board, and we are now well beyond that in terms of representation. While HB 655 may look like short-term progress for counties lacking diversity representation on their boards, in Charles County it will erode the voices of people of color after long and hard-fought advancements and is contrary to our status as code home rule.