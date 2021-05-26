Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert) introduced House Bill 1158, “Training on The 1776 Project,” a report issued by the former president’s Advisory 1776 Commission. Starting in 2023, the bill would have required the county to select a vendor to train the Calvert public schools’ superintendent, members of the board of education, and Calvert public school teachers and administrators on the findings of the report. I write in opposition to the bill, which failed to pass in this year’s General Assembly session.
“The 1776 Report” is nothing more than 45 pages of conclusions with virtually no citations to source material, and in some cases, includes false information. For example, the report on page 11 indicates that George Washington, “by the end of his life, []freed all the slaves on his family estate.” This is false.
George Washington’s 1799 will stated that the slaves he personally owned (which would not include all of those on his estate, as his wife owned slaves and other slaves were “rented” from other farmers) would only be freed after the death of his wife, and even then, only one was freed. See www.mountvernon.org/george-washington/slavery/washingtons-1799-will/; Did George Washington Really Free Mount Vernon’s Enslaved Workers?, Erin Blakemore.
As an example of the framers’ opposition to slavery, the report oddly refers to the “Three-Fifths Compromise agreed to during the Constitutional Convention. P11. The Three-Fifths Compromise” included in the Constitution relates to state representation in the House of Representatives. If slave states at that time were allowed to count their slave population, that would increase their representation in the House.
The free states argued that slaves should not be included in these counts, since those states obviously did not accord slaves rights as human beings. Slave states threatened to abandon the Constitutional convention, and so there was a Compromise, permitting slave states to count three-fifths of their slave population along with the free population. It is difficult to see how the “compromise,” which increased representation for slave states in the House, serves as evidence of the framer’s opposition to slavery. See explainer: No evidence ‘3/5 compromise’ aimed to end slavery (apnews.com).
The report is nothing but an argument piece. For example, the report asserts on page 9 without explanation that the “three rights that are decisive for republican government and the success of the founders’ project” are religious liberty, freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. While critical rights, why are these rights more important to a republican form of government than, say, the right to vote for your representative? The report offers no explanation for its conclusion.
On page 13, the report asserts that federal employees are a “fourth branch of government,” a “shadow government” that “operates largely without checks and balances” that are a challenge to American principles. What’s the basis for this conclusory statement? The report offers none.
The Congress of the United States enacted laws which control the federal bureaucracy. More curiously, does Fisher recognize who many of his constituents are? Many work for the federal government, whether at Joint Base Andrews, Patuxent River Naval Air Station, the Census Bureau, NASA or elsewhere. Sounds like Fisher has a pretty low opinion of his constituents.
The Declaration of Independence and Constitution have stood the test of time, and should be studied and celebrated. That is not to say that America has always lived up to the lofty ideals set out in those documents.
America’s history is complex, with enormous triumphs and painful chapters. All should be studied. I think Calvert public schools do a great job, and our educators would gain nothing from training on a fatally flawed report that misrepresents American history.