The Maryland General Assembly is pursuing a constitutional amendment to the state's Declaration of Rights to add a “Right to reproductive liberty.” This issue is not being reported in the print, broadcast or social media. This amendment is of great moral consequence for babies in the womb and newly born.
House Bill 1171 would add a "Right to reproductive liberty" to the Maryland Constitution that states:
“That every person, as a central component of the individual’s rights to liberty and equality, has the fundamental right to reproductive liberty which includes the right to make and effectuate decisions regarding the individual’s own reproduction, including but not limited to the ability to prevent, continue, or end their pregnancy. The state may not, directly or indirectly, deny, burden, or abridge the right unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
For the constitutional amendment to pass, it would need to be approved by a majority of voters through a ballot question in November's election.
The proposed amendment confirms an individual’s fundamental right to the individual’s own reproductive liberty and provides the state may not, directly or indirectly, deny, burden or abridge the right unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.
The ballot wording is incomplete, deceitful and misleading. It does not define reproductive liberty. It does not contain the word abortion. The effect of the wording “including but not limited to” becomes ominously clear when read with the wording of House Bill 626 (Senate Bill 669) — Pregnant Person’s Freedom Act, which states:
“Nothing in this section shall be construed to confer personhood or any rights on the fetus.”
“This section may not be construed to authorize any form of investigation or penalty for a person: (1) Terminating or attempting to terminate the person’s own pregnancy; or (2) Experiencing a miscarriage, perinatal death related to a failure to act, or stillbirth.”
Webster’s Dictionary defines perinatal as: from the 20th week in pregnancy through 28 days of a new born life.
This provision of HB 626 would protect from any investigation or prosecution a person whose baby dies due to a “failure to act” during the first 28 days after birth. A failure to act could be the failure to provide food, water, protection from exposure to extreme weather, etc. It essentially decriminalizes infanticide. HB 1171 will incorporate this “freedom” into the Declaration of Rights of the Maryland Constitution through the words “including but not limited to."
Citizens and voters need to know that is what is being proposed. Now is the time to speak up and call or email state delegates and senators to oppose passage of HB 1171 and HB 626.
Even if Roe vs. Wade were over-tuned by the Supreme Court, Maryland will still have the most liberal abortion laws in the nation allowing abortion from conception until birth. It is unconscionable to propose allowing the lives of newly-born babies to be ended by “a failure to act."
Ella Ennis, Port Republic