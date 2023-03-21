The March 10 article in Southern Maryland News titled “Unpredictable blossom blooms underscore climate change concerns” and written by a Capital News Service reporter included the opinions of several sources that the phenology of the Tidal Basin cherry tree peak bloom dates can be correlated to global climate change. Purportedly, a trend of early peak bloom dates is indicative of climatic warming.
Based on 102 years of data, the average peak bloom date for Washington’s cherry tree blossoms is April 3. The earliest date is March 15, 1990, and the latest date is April 18, 1958.
Climate is the norms of prevailing weather observed over a period of 30 years. In the 1993-2022 period the cherry tree blossoms peak bloom date was from March 17 to April 11. The frequency per month was 14 days in March and 16 in April. The average date is March 31. This is consistent with the long-term periodicity.
The article reported that over the last 70 years the National Park Service has tracked a temperature increase of about 2.2°F on the Tidal Basin. The annual average temperature norms at Reagan National Airport, located to the near west of the Tidal Basin, are: 1971-2000 57.5°F, 1981-2010 58.2°F, 1991-2020 59.3°F, an increase of 1.8°F. For the larger Washington, D.C., area, the annual average temperature norm has increased from 56.0°F in 1880 to 59.5°F in 2022, with a mean average of 57.1°F.
In my opinion, this localized change is attributable to the urban “heat island” environment created by the effects of increased population and development in Washington, D.C., not worldwide atmospheric warming predicted by theoretical computer models.
The “existential” threat to the cherry tree blossoms is an insufficient dormancy accumulation of “chilling hours,” which is the time in the fall/winter that temperatures drop below 45°F but not freezing. This is needed for the trees to develop buds, which in the 2004-2023 period has occurred as early as February 19, 2008, and as late as March 18, 2015.
In 1921 the peak bloom date occurred on March 20, and in 2022 it was March 21. Is this only a coincidence or are the cherry trees a poor predictor of climate change?
What occurs in Washington, D.C., at this time every year is a blossoming of climate change alarmism rhetoric. Next the climate change ideologues will be prognosticating based on the coloration of the Woolly Bear Caterpillar.
Given the choice between being a climate change adherent or denier, I suggest being a skeptic, especially since the politicizing of environmental science regarding global warming/climate change formally began in 1988 when the United Nations launched its Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.