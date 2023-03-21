The March 10 article in Southern Maryland News titled “Unpredictable blossom blooms underscore climate change concerns” and written by a Capital News Service reporter included the opinions of several sources that the phenology of the Tidal Basin cherry tree peak bloom dates can be correlated to global climate change. Purportedly, a trend of early peak bloom dates is indicative of climatic warming.

Based on 102 years of data, the average peak bloom date for Washington’s cherry tree blossoms is April 3. The earliest date is March 15, 1990, and the latest date is April 18, 1958.