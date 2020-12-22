The book of Kings in the Hebrew Bible recounts how a Phoenician princess fabricated evidence of blasphemy against a Jewish landowner who refused to sell his ancestral vineyard to her husband, the king. Her plot is successful; Naboth, a righteous man, is stoned to death on the allegation of the king’s wife. Her name is Jezebel.
If Jezebel has a contemporary in modern America, it’s elected officials, such as Calvert County Board of Education member Tracy McGuire, who use their social media to “bear false witness.”
For four years Ms. McGuire has given the imprimatur of truth to a discredited conspiracy theory attempting to delegitimize the outcome of the 2016 Presidential election as a result of “collusion” between candidate Donald Trump and the Russians. The morning after Fox News published documents on its website identifying Hillary Clinton as the culprit behind the Steel dossier, the Democrat’s “smoking gun,” I looked for a mea culpa from Ms. McGuire on Twitter for her role in disseminating one of the filthiest smear campaigns in American political history.
I think it speaks volumes about this board member’s sense of fairness that she has never apologized for being the Democrat’s messenger in their scheme to divert attention away from Mrs. Clinton’s use of an unsecured email server by ginning-up a scandal that could easily have worsened relations between the two superpowers.
Ms. McGuire has made repeated reference to President Trump’s “Muslim ban.” To be clear, Executive Order 13769 makes no mention of religion, and only restricts travel from high-risk countries that refuse to strengthen their passports with security features like biometric identifiers and share information about nationals seeking to enter the U.S. with the State Department.
On Feb. 14, Ms. McGuire re-tweeted an article claiming that President Trump deliberately “lied” to Congress by overstating the threat posed by Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in order to justify the drone strike that took-out Iran’s top general. As commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quads Force, Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of 600 U.S. service members killed by snipers and roadside IEDs built and deployed at his direction, the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, and the deaths of hundreds of coalition forces.
The IRGC is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. As such, President Trump did not need Congressional approval to neutralize, not “assassinate,” Soleimani.
Ms. McGuire’s reliable source for this story is Mendi Hasan, whose publicly-available biography states that he is affiliated with Al Jazeera, so it is hardly surprising that he would take a position contrary to the Trump Administration.
Al Jazeera was founded by the Emir of Qatar to portray Arabs as the innocent victims of Israeli atrocities, has provided former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke a forum for his insane conspiracy theory that hundreds of Jews had advance knowledge of the September 11 attacks and has praised suicide-bombers as “martyrs.”
Hours after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) outlawed late-term abortions in her state, Ms.McGuire re-tweeted “Life begins the moment you leave Alabama.” What makes this last tweet especially odious is that it purports to be the “official tweet of God.”
Really, Ms. McGuire? Forgive me for failing to see the humor in this tweet.
Teachers once deemed highly-effective have seen their rating downgraded because they refuse to say that “evil is good and good is evil; that darkness is light and light is darkness…that true is false and falsehood is true.”