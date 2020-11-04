After many years of providing excellent service, Charles Memorial Gardens has changed ownership and the new owners have given the families reason to grieve all over again. Earlier this year, the cemetery made the news with the heartless way Christmas decorations were discarded in a pile of trash. With that kind of attention, you would think the new owners would have learned that we will not sit quietly by while our loved ones are treated with such disrespect.
I must question what motivated Mr. Earnshaw to enter the cemetery business. It seems clear that caring and compassion were not considerations in this decision. Since taking over Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, the maintenance of the grounds has been deplorable. The grass is overgrown and sloppily maintained. Even when mowing is done, often they do not use the trimmer, leaving headstones surrounded by weeds. Newly covered gravesites are left as sunken ruts of bare dirt. Not enough dirt is replaced to level the ground and no grass seed is spread.
Most upsetting is the removal of all personal items placed at the gravesites. Decorating the gravesites with flags, flowers, statues, etc. was a source of comfort to the families. Driving onto the grounds just after sunset, you could see solar light glowing blue and green throughout the cemetery. It was a beautiful site to see. Families chose Charles Memorial because the previous owners allowed mementos to be left for their loved ones. Yes, there was an old rule that said these types of decorations were not allowed. However, it was a rule that was never enforced.
We chose this cemetery because we wanted a place where, when we visited our loved ones, we would feel peace and comfort. Any cemetery can bury a casket. Charles Memorial was a special place to remember your loved ones and show their personality even after they were gone. Walking through the grounds, you knew which sites belonged to children, which were sports fans, who loved fishing and hunting, who loved baking, and who was a veteran.
The previous owners kept the grounds beautiful for years. The grass was always mowed and trimmed. The new owners have decided it is too much of an inconvenience to mow around these mementos. Everything but the headstone has been stripped from the cemetery leaving a cold field of gray stones. There is no comfort, no warmth and no peaceful feeling.
Why did Mr. Earnshaw buy Charles Memorial? When he drove through the cemetery considering the purchase, what did he see? Obviously, he did not see it as we do. He did not see the care that went into planting the tulips that were a favorite of someone’s grandma. He did not see the toy truck placed on the grave of a little boy on what would have been his first birthday. What we see as memories, he saw as clutter. Mementos gathered into trash bags and tossed into dumpsters.
Charles Memorial is a perpetual care cemetery. When we bought our plots, it was with the understanding that the perpetual fund would ensure that the cemetery is maintained forever. The money is there, why isn’t Mr. Earnshaw using it? I understand that mowing around the decorations takes more time, which costs more money. Yet, the previous owners were able to afford this care.
If Mr. Earnshaw finds it too inconvenient to show compassion and understanding for us and our loved ones, then maybe he needs to get out of the business.
Tina Yakel, Leonardtown