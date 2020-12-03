In May of this year, the nation was outraged by the killing of George Floyd. Since that time, there has been massive unrest, consisting mostly of peaceful protests, but also some less controlled uprisings. The goal of the protesters is to end the systematic racism toward people of color. In particular, the killing of innocent Black people by police officers who do not face any consequences for their acts.
Locally, in August, Calvert High School was vandalized with racial and graphic drawings. Five white suspects have been charged with hate crimes for those acts. As a result, a series of forums have been held by Calvert High School, Northern High School, Empower Southern Maryland, The Big Conversation, churches and other organizations.
The students who participated at these forums were not surprised by the racism. They had all either experienced or witnessed racism at school. The racism was most frequently expressed in the form of hate speech. Students were frustrated that other students and some adults did not understand the history, power and pain of some words. They believe that teaching Black history in school would help close this information gap.
The NAACP of Calvert is trying to respond to the students’ request in the following ways. African American or Black history started in this country with the arrival of the first slaves in Virginia in 1619; 2019 was the 400th anniversary of that arrival.
In commemoration, a 400 year anniversary banner was designed which describes some of the Black experiences in this country, year by year. The NAACP has donated copies of the banner to Calvert High School, Calverton School, Northern High School, Patuxent High School and Huntingtown High School. Banners were also donated to Calvert Library (all four locations) and the College of Southern Maryland.
In addition, the NAACP has not only partnered with the above schools and library, but also with the local historical society, Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum, Bayside History Museum and Calvert Marine Museum. Together we will create exhibits and memorials, and collect oral histories that are specific to Calvert County Black history. Our ability to make these efforts is a result of the generous contributions of both Black and white concerned citizens of Calvert County and we thank them.
The NAACP recognizes that there is much more to do. We have committees working with legislators on police reform and other issues to ensure equal justice. We are working with the health department on minority health issues including diabetes and high blood pressure. We worked with the U.S. Census to get more money into our communities. We are working with business groups to help improve economic conditions, which hopefully will help housing issues. We are working with our veterans to thank them for their service to our country. Most importantly, we are working with faith groups to help all of us to come together and put “division” in the past.