The following letter was sent on Oct. 11 to the St. Mary’s County commissioners and copied to all the principals in the St. Mary’s County Public School system as well as to the St. Mary’s board of education.
Dear St. Mary’s County commissioners,
Last week when the St. Mary’s County Public Schools partially opened for special education students, I put my disabled son on the school bus and he was seated about 3 feet from another person. The bus driver was unable to fulfill my request for proper 6 feet social distancing because the bus had too many people on it.
I brought the matter to the attention of the director of transportation for SMCPS, Jeffery Thompson, and quoted to him the CDC’s FAQ for school administrators on reopening schools.
“Drivers can create distance between children on school buses, including seating children one student per row facing forward and skipping rows between students. However, students who live in the same household may sit together if needed. Schools may consider alternative strategies to accommodate the reduced number of students in buses, such as staggered pick up and drop off times or additional bus routes.”
In an Oct. 8 email to me, Mr. Thompson defended SMCPS seating policy by claiming, “In Maryland 18 of the 24 public school systems are providing transportation at 1 student per bus seat which is felt to be consistent with the CDC consideration of creating ‘distance between children.’” Well, at least six school systems have the sense to see that 3 feet is not the 6 feet the CDC recommends for proper social distancing.
The $17,324,559 the commissioners of St. Mary’s County approved for student transportation for 2020 apparently is not enough for SMCPS bus transportation to keep students 6 feet apart on buses by following CDC recommendations of “staggered pick up and drop off times or additional bus routes.”
Please quickly allocate emergency funding to make it possible for SMCPS to comply with the CDC recommendation of 6 feet social distancing on our school buses. Please also pass requests for additional school transportation funding up to the state and federal level. With trillions of dollars in past/future pandemic related aid, there should be money to comply with CDC recommendations to stagger bus pick up times and schedule additional bus routes so students can be seated 6 feet apart by skipping rows.
When one seats children about 3 feet apart on a long bus ride with closed windows, one creates a situation that could more easily spread COVID-19 to these students, and thus also to the teachers that will have these students in class and to the relatives of the students. Many teachers are older, and/or have underlying conditions which put them at greater risk of death. It will be hard enough for them to return to school safely, don’t allow the buses to be the weak link.
The efforts to keep children and teachers safe within the school buildings will be undermined if school buses are allowed to become super spreader sites. I suspect this will be an even bigger problem when regular students return in the upcoming weeks, assuming that special education students are not the only ones that are/will be put at risk by current SMCPS bus seating policies.