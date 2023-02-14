In the 2021 session of the Maryland General Assembly, Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) introduced legislation (House Bill 655) to change the election of four of the five county commissioners in St. Mary’s County from at-large to by-district. He did not reintroduce the bill in 2022, while he was seeking reelection, suggesting his awareness of public opposition. Now, in 2023 and unfortunately re-elected, he has again done so in HB 447.

St. Mary's County is divided into nine election districts. The county is also divided into four commissioner districts for geographical residency purposes; otherwise, the county commissioners might reside coincidentally in one area of the county. Commissioner districts were not created for the purpose of representation. County commissioners are elected by a general/at-large vote to represent the entirety of the county — not separate districts.