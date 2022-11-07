Polluted runoff is one of the most harmful sources of pollution to the Chesapeake Bay. Runoff is polluted by common contaminants, like animal waste, oil, pesticides and fertilizer, and is not filtered in the same way that a sewage plant filters waste water. Therefore, if the draining water doesn’t evaporate or soak into the ground, it flushes straight into local creeks, rivers and the Chesapeake Bay, adversely affecting water quality and aquatic life; this is harmful to both the human and natural environments.

As a Catholic, this issue is important because Pope Francis calls us to protect God's creation. In his encyclical, Laudato Si', he calls all people to this mission — "The urgent challenge to protect our common home includes a concern to bring the whole human family together to seek sustainable and integral development, for we know that things can change ... Humanity still has the ability to work together in building our common home."