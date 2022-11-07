Polluted runoff is one of the most harmful sources of pollution to the Chesapeake Bay. Runoff is polluted by common contaminants, like animal waste, oil, pesticides and fertilizer, and is not filtered in the same way that a sewage plant filters waste water. Therefore, if the draining water doesn’t evaporate or soak into the ground, it flushes straight into local creeks, rivers and the Chesapeake Bay, adversely affecting water quality and aquatic life; this is harmful to both the human and natural environments.
As a Catholic, this issue is important because Pope Francis calls us to protect God's creation. In his encyclical, Laudato Si', he calls all people to this mission — "The urgent challenge to protect our common home includes a concern to bring the whole human family together to seek sustainable and integral development, for we know that things can change ... Humanity still has the ability to work together in building our common home."
This message is critical not only because it demands positive environmental change, but also because it challenges people to be unified in achieving the common good. Therefore, I think Catholics should feel a fire to fight for the proper filtration and disposal of polluted runoff so that both human and natural environments can be protected. This is of utmost importance because we are called to protect God's creation for both the health and sustainability of the environment and to preserve the dignity of all that God has created.
Because polluted runoff in the Chesapeake Bay is a great danger to all Maryland residents because its contaminated water poses a threat to the body’s wildlife and negatively affects locals’ water quality, I urge all Marylanders to contact their local officials to advocate for the proper filtration and disposal of polluted runoff, so that both the human and natural environments can be protected.