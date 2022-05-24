About one week ago, two instances of horrific violence occurred with racial/ethnic animosity as its root cause. One occurred in Orange County, Calif., at a Taiwanese Church, the other in Buffalo, N.Y., at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Both atrocities appear to have been motivated by anger and hatred toward a particular class of people and the perceived “threats” that they represent. As a result of these shootings, 11 innocent lives were lost, and many others were wounded.
The Calvert Interfaith Council denounces such acts of violence. The teachings and religious principles that the Interfaith Council advocates lead us to love others, live peaceably with all people and respect the inherent dignity that God has given to each person. This principle is aptly expressed in Leviticus 19:18, “You shall not take vengeance, nor bear any grudge against the children of your people, but you shall love your neighbor as yourself: I am the lord.”
And as Jesus Christ teaches, we are to do more than merely love our neighbors, we are to “love your enemies, do good, and lend, hoping for nothing in return; and your reward will be great, and you will be sons of the most high” (Luke 6:35).
In addition to denouncing the actual acts of violence, we also denounce the attitudes, rhetoric and vilification of others that incite such violence. Too often, these types of aggressions are spurred by religious language seeking to preserve a certain national morality or cultural identity.
While there may be legitimate differences in values, public policy and social morals, we do not condone the imposition of hatred and bloodshed to address these differences. As stated in the Qu’ran “If Allah had willed, he would have made you one community, but his will is to test you with what he has given each of you. So compete with one another in doing good” (Surat al'Ma'ida, 48).
Concerning hostile actions against others, the Apostle James states, “So then, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath; for the wrath of man does not produce the righteousness of God” (James 1:19-20).
We firmly believe that the kingdom of God is inclusive of people from every tribe, tongue, people, and nation. It is not exclusive to any one race or ethnicity. Nor is the kingdom of God something of this world that can be achieved through political, nationalistic or militaristic means. It is a kingdom of the heart, dependent upon each person’s relationship with God and the unity that we receive through his spirit within us. Attempts to intertwine religion, nationalism, and violence to elevate a particular race, culture, or people group should not be accepted among people of faith.
By the grace of God.
The Rev. Dana M. Jones, pastor of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church; the Rev. Charles Harrell, director of pastoral care at Asbury Solomons; the Rev. Ben Holland, pastor of Dunkirk Baptist Church