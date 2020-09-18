Beginning Sept. 10, the Calvert County Democratic Central Committee plans a weekend of action to start our Get Out The Vote activities for the 2020 General Election.
A virtual postcard writing party offers fun and camaraderie along with community outreach. Volunteers will call voters from home to answer questions about voting in the age of a pandemic. Calvert Democrats will have more opportunities to pick up yard signs and postcards with longer office hours. Volunteers have signed up for the early voting tent and the High School voting centers. Random groups wave Biden and Hoyer signs to supporters on their way home from work.
Get Out The Vote has a different meaning this year due to COVID 19. Mail-in ballot applications have been mailed to every registered voter in the State of Maryland. Voting early by mail is the safest way to vote by reducing the number of people at the polls or voters can take their mail-in ballot to any drop box that will be set up by the Board of Elections during early voting (Oct. 26 through Nov. 2). Neighborhood polling stations will not be available, if people plan on voting in person the Board of Elections, 30 Duke St., Lower Level, Prince Frederick will be open from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. including Saturday and Sunday. If people plan to vote on November 3rd they can go to any of the four Calvert High Schools or the Board of Elections Building.
The Calvert County Democratic Central Committee represents 24,345 registered voters in Calvert County. The Central Committee is very grateful to all the volunteers who are willing to spend their time making sure Calvert Democrats have the correct information about voting in this important election. Every vote matters and we want every Democrat voting.
To volunteer, please email CCDemOffice@gmail.com or call 410-414-3660.
Jeanette Flaim, Chesapeake Beach
Chairperson, Calvert County Democratic Central Committee