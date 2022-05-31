The following letter to the editor was also sent to the Calvert County commissioners.
I request that you research and support a composting facility at the Appeal Landfill for residents to dispose of household biodegradables. It should not cost much to put a receptacle at the convenience center to be transferred to the landfill property for further processing.
Composting is a safe, efficient and eco-friendly way to reduce the amount of material that goes into the landfill or is transported off-site for disposal. And it reaps the benefit of being able to be sold back to the public as a soil enrichment or mulch that helps gardeners and homeowners with their lawns.
I have been collecting my fall leaves, spring and summer yard grass clippings for many years and add my compost to my raised bed garden that produces lots of fresh and tasty vegetables. I sometimes add my household kitchen vegetable scraps but most of that goes to my worm farm.
Community composting will require some foresight into processing, production and packaging as well as promotion and advertisement. Overall, I think the benefits outweigh the costs involved. Please have someone in the county's solid waste division look into this and give a report.
When it's found to work at the Appeal Landfill, this program should be expanded to all convenience centers in the county.