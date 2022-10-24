The Calvert County school board is an important position and I have grave concerns about Jana Post, who is running to serve as a member of that board. In a video interview from July 28 (on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDC7YSciDjk starting at 16:52), she discusses a conversation about sexuality that she had with her 12-year-old son who told her he had a friend who was gay.
She reports that her son asks if she is a homophobe. She tells him “The short answer is no, but can we expand on why you’re asking? ... In this house, boys are boys and girls are girls, that’s the way you were born, that’s science, that’s how it works. And at some point later in your life, and much later in your life, when you are an adult and your brain is fully developed, I’m talking beyond 25, and you come to mom and dad and you need to have a serious conversation about your sexuality or your gender, we can work through that with some professional help, we’ll do that. But not before then. Not until your brain is developed."
Post is out of touch with the needs of young people who absolutely need accurate sex education without judgement or prejudice. We need school board members who understand that high school students won’t wait until their mid-20s to become aware of their sexual preference.
When schools are unaccepting and unsafe for gay or trans students, the results are often tragic. The current board has made it clear that schools need to be safe places for all students, regardless of their sexual orientation. Post almost certainly would work to undo that policy.