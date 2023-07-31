“See You At The Library,” says Calvert school board member Dorothy Andrews. On her Facebook page, Andrews advertises an Aug. 5 event at the Lexington Park Library where she will read a book from Brave Books. A conservative Christian children’s book publisher, the company counters progressive culture and media with “traditional American values.” The publisher's book-a-month subscription features books teaching “a new traditional value that makes America so special,” according to their website.

Kevin, a singing elephant, is convinced by Culture the Vulture he sings too well and must be a bird. Culture gives Kevin wings then observes as Kevin falls from a tree while attempting to fly. In “Elephants Are Not Birds” by Ashley St. Clair, the book title doubles as the “moral.” The author is a transphobic conservative internet influencer who was fired from Turning Point USA for being photographed with white nationalists.


  

