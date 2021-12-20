What if I told you there was a senator who had been in office since the days of the Vietnam war? I'm perfectly serious.
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) just announced his retirement after 46 years in the U.S. Senate.
"All In The Family" and "Laverne & Shirley" were the top-rated TV shows when Leahy began his senate career. People were still using expressions like, "He's a hawk on Vietnam."
Electing the same people, decade after decade, and expecting change doesn't make a great deal of sense.
Tracy McGuire, Former Calvert board of education president, wants another four years to enforce the destructive, divisive policies of National Association of School Boards and the Democratic Party.
When our late Calvert commissioner, Linda Kelley, became too seriously ill to officiate at the Boy Scout ceremonies she dearly loved and looked forward to, McGuire served as her proxy. Based on her hundreds of Twitter "tweets" and retweets, it must have taken every ounce of willpower at her command to keep from rolling her eyes during the Pledge of Allegiance.
When I began calling out McGuire about her hard-left tweets, she locked her Twitter account to keep the public from seeing just how extreme her views were.
In August, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) privately, and without fanfare, signed a bill ending a requirement that high school students prove they are proficient in writing, reading and math before graduating. A spokesman for the governor stated that doing so would aid the state’s “Black, Latino, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, tribal and students of color.”
Maryland appears to be following in the same footsteps by softening its gradation requirements.
Slapping an unearned — and undeserved — diploma in a student's hand and pushing them through education's “revolving door,” unprepared for the workforce, is how Maryland and other states have “closed” achievement gaps.
A number of years ago, a Boeing jetliner with nearly a hundred passengers aboard had to land at an abandoned drag-racing strip in Canada after exhausting its fuel supply mid-flight, allegedly because a member of the ground crew had confused liters with gallons.
In Great Britain, hundreds of medical students were allegedly denied scholarships in favor of migrants with lower grades — hardly comforting news to anyone undergoing neurosurgery or a heart-bypass.
Parents are not “racist” for demanding a safe environment for their children. Nikolas Cruz committed dozens of infractions of school policy, some criminal, preceding the Feb. 14, 2018, attack at a high school in Florida which left 17 dead, but was never charged for the earlier infractions because of a policy aimed at reducing suspensions.
These infractions included placing a gun in the hand of a fellow student and bringing ammunition to class. Had Cruz been charged and convicted for any of the incidents, he could not have passed the background check required to purchase a firearm.
When McGuire was first elected in 2008, Calvert schools were still second only to the "miracle state" for education — Massachusetts. Parents were perfectly willing to add an additional hour to their commute to enroll their child in a nationally ranked school district.
McGuire's proud, proud legacy will be a school district where the presumption of innocence no longer applies to teachers accused of racism by a minority student for any reason, and where the Black/white achievement gap has widened, not narrowed. A school district where “diversity and equity” have replaced common sense and the "Three Rs."
Imagine how much she could “accomplish” in another four, eight or 12 years.
Edward C. Davenport, Drum Point