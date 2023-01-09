The following letter was read at the Calvert County Board of Education meeting Dec. 8, 2022.
I attended the meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, identified as the school board's “Let’s talk with Superintendent Townsel.” The meeting’s purpose was to learn more about the "Playbook" program, which is being funded through the operating budget.
I had specific questions regarding the breakdown of the students selected. These questions regarded gender, race demographics and the sport or sports the students participated in. Unfortunately my questions went unanswered. I was then instructed to speak to Dr. Johnson, who provided the information later.
The school board voted for the program with the exception of member Pat Nutter who was absent. The Playbook program consists of 50 students selected by the principals from each of the four high schools. The following is a gender breakdown by each school.
The student selection at Northern High is comprised of eight girls and 40 boys (two girls dropped out of the program). Girls represent 16.67% while boys represent 83.33%.
At Huntingtown High, eight girls and 41 boys were selected. Girls represent 16.33% and boys represent 83.67%.
At Calvert High, 11 girls were selected and 39 boys. Girls represent 22% and boys represent 78%.
At Patuxent High there were six girls and 44 boys selected. Girls represent 12% and boys represent 88%.
The program consists of 200 students representing the four high schools. One would expect 100 girls and 100 boys, meaning 25 girls and 25 boys from each high school. The girls seem to be grossly under represented based on the aforementioned statistics.
There are a total of 33 girls and 164 boys selected by the principals across the schools for this program. Girls represent only 16.75% and the boys represent 83.24% of the student participants. This is a huge under representation of girls in this program.
Ladies, you are the majority. You voted for this program. And it is not equitable.
The school board keeps talking about equity, but you missed a golden opportunity. You have the obligation when voting on a program such as this to make sure girls are equally represented.