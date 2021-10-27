Earlier this month, Calvert County government held a public hearing to get citizen input on the new state mandated and required county civilian police accountability review boards, passed in the 2021 legislative session by the Maryland General Assembly. The appointed civilian board will not only review citizen complaints from interaction with law enforcement but will appoint citizens to be on charging boards to take disciplinary action.
I encourage all of us to take an active role in this process as it will forever change the way policing is done in our community.
The most important role I have been blessed with in this lifetime is a mother. I have three boys, all who attend Calvert public schools. Both my sixth and fourth graders have special needs, which limit both communication and comprehension. In my older boy, you can likely see his difference given his physical attributes, while my 9-year-old looks no different than his typical peers. Let me explain why that matters.
Unlike the reported headlines, the disabled and specifically the intellectual disability community inclusive of mental illness have a 16 times higher likelihood to be killed by law enforcement. Of the 5,000 fatal shootings in the last six years in our country, 25% have been in this population while the cumulative of all fatal interactions can range up to 50%.
If an officer gives a verbal direction to a typical appearing person who does not comply, and does not recognize behavior, medical or comprehension issues, unfortunately situations simply escalate. The local Calvert County proposed draft ordinance includes no single one representative, whether it be a parent representative like myself or agency spokesperson such as the ARC Southern Maryland or The Autism Project.
House Bill 670 as passed and enacted reads this board should represent the racial, gender and cultural makeup of the jurisdiction. In its current draft, in section 7b3, the following minority populations are listed and each of the following groups would receive one representative each totaling a full 1/3 of the final board. Using the most recent census data for Calvert County, the African American population 13.3%; Latin American 4% and the Asian population is under 2%.
The disabled population in the 18- to 65-year-old community sits at 7% of our total county population and it does not include the 65 and older disabled population or the under 18 population. It should be noted that 11% of our school population is considered special education. Add a racial breakdown and the disabled community percentage only continues to increase in size.
Given the statistics and data shared, I ask the county to be radically inclusive of a representative in the disabled population and continue the groundbreaking work Sheriff Mike Evans (R) and his team have done already within our community. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has been an integral part of our lives and the disabled community, from hosting workshops, volunteering at events and doing people-first training. As a daughter and granddaughter of law enforcement, and as a Calvert County mother, my heart is grateful.
I have six years before my oldest son is deemed an adult in our community and as we know how government works, that is little to no time to prepare the county for him as he becomes independent. You will often hear me say, I would not change them for the world, but I will change the world for them. Giving this community a direct voice in the process would be a step in the right direction to making this a better law.