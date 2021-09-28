This is in response to Paul Paik's letter in Southern Maryland News on Sept. 17, "What does old campaign sign really signify?" Well I think I know the answer and I'll share it with him and the rest of the liberals.
Whoever that person may be that still has a large Trump/Pence billboard on Middletown Road in all likelihood just wants the liberals to constantly be reminded of a few things that changed by electing a senile Democrat because of their hatred for former President Donald Trump.
We're now paying $3.09 for a gallon of gas to just drive on Middletown Road — or any road — when we were paying $1.87 when Trump was in office. We haven't even got to heating our homes this winter. Read that again real slow.
We now have 10,000 to 11,000 Haitians at the Del Rio Bridge in Southern Texas ready to run to the free sugar pile in the U.S. This is in addition to the 200,000 or more a month since Jan. 20 from central America. How many more from Afghanistan? At least this extremely costly problem for the taxpayers was for the most part under control while Trump was in office and getting better with each passing day. There is a legal way to enter the U.S. and an illegal way. When will liberals realize we can't afford to take care of the world?
Now the Democrats want to pass a $3.5 trillion giveaway fiasco, totally change our election laws and give amnesty to millions of people who broke our laws to begin with. Right now inflation is killing all of us.
Mr. Paik may want to backup a page and check out the Charles County police briefs on Page 3 of Southern Maryland News on Sept. 17; that gives a good picture of his Waldorf area. It's about the same each week. Talk with the deputies that work that area.
Mr. Paik says President Trump said and did a lot of things to alienate and marginalize minorities. I would challenge him to defend this statement without referring to fabricated news stories created by the liberal media to help the Democratic Party. He can't.
Never prior to running for president was Donald Trump ever accused of being racist. In fact, the current Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was glad to take campaign contributions from him. Did Schumer solicit money from a racist?
We now know that a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer, David Sussman, has been indicted for providing false information to the FBI that was key to starting the Russian collusion investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign that the liberal media covered relentlessly everyday. Bet you haven't seen anything on the liberal media about that have you?
The trouble with liberals is they never comprehend what's actually happening right in front of them and will listen to any garbage put out by the liberal media and believe every word as thou it's gospel. Pull your heads out wherever you have it stuck and wise up or we are going to loose this country as we know it. The United States may not be perfect but its the best in the world. Why does everyone want to come here if its not?
Donald L Wallace, White Plains