“Cancel culture” is ethnic cultural cleansing as practiced by the Democratic Party. The Taliban does it for religious reasons; the Democrats do it for political purposes.
In Maryland, they came in the dead of night in 2017 to remove from the state capitol grounds the statue of U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney because of the 1857 pro-slavery Dred Scott court decision. When will they come to carry away the statehouse statues of Charles Carroll of Carrollton, John Hanson and George Washington because they were slave owners?
In 2020 they removed a plaque from the statehouse that honored Maryland’s Union and Confederate soldiers. Political correctness and cultural cleansing nullify historical diversity and inclusion. In 2021 they repealed the state song “Maryland, My Maryland,” because of its pro-secession support of the Confederacy. Will it be replaced with “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black anthem?
When will they come to take down and replace the Maryland state flag and state seal because the design comes from the Calvert-Crossland coat of arms, Maryland’s colonizers? Furthermore, the flag’s red-and-white cross bottony was adopted as the emblem of Confederate soldiers from Maryland. Will the Pan-African flag become Maryland’s new state flag?
When will the city of Baltimore, named for the Calvert family’s Irish barony, and all the counties except Allegany and Wicomico, be renamed? For example, St. Mary’s County is named for the Virgin Mary, Calvert County honors the Calvert family, and Charles County’s namesake is Charles Calvert, third baron of Baltimore. Which counties will be renamed for Banneker, Douglass, Marshall or Tubman? Will Prince George’s County be renamed for Jack Ransom, who led a failed slave revolt near Upper Marlboro in 1739?
Removing anything associated with historical slavery for its being “offensive” is a pretext and a smokescreen to disguise a political agenda. Power is the ability to direct or influence the behavior of others or the course of events. Cancellation is a purposeful display by extremists of their power to intimidate, censor, challenge authority and impose their will, aided by cowardly appeasement.
Yes, Maryland, “The despot’s heel is on thy shore,” in the form of the socialist Democratic Party.