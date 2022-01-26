There is a saying: “If you can’t beat them, join them.” It appears that one Republican candidate for St. Mary's County commissioner president has acted upon this idiom.
William “BJ” Hall III changed his voter registration from unaffiliated to Republican on Nov. 15 and filed on Jan. 14. Could he be the epitome of a Republican in name only?
Why is Hall running? In the Southern Maryland News interview that ran Jan. 21, Hall said, “I see a big disconnect between the people who run the county and the people in the community,” and “I want to facilitate connecting the two.” Could the “big disconnect” he sees be the color of the skin of the county commissioners? For example, in October 2019, Hall advocated for the hiring of public school teachers based on the color of their skin (in the Southern Maryland News article “St. Mary's NAACP president wants more black teachers”).
Hall reportedly said in the interview that St. Mary’s County is a “good place to live,” yet in a June 5, 2020, letter to the editor, he wrote of “the systemic racism.” In that letter Hall politicized the death of George Floyd by “calling for a review of local policies and practices that govern our sheriff’s office and office of the state’s attorney to ensure the current system adequately holds law enforcement accountable for police brutality and other misconduct,” casting doubt on these officials and agencies. Did Hall support the state’s repeal of the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights in 2021?
In February 2021, Hall strongly supported state legislation to change voting in St. Mary’s County from at-large to by-district voting. In his testimony he described at-large voting as an “injustice happening in St. Mary’s County,” which seems contradictory to it being a good place to live.
Why did Hall not run for election as an unaffiliated candidate consistent with his voter registration? All he had to do was submit a petition of about 200 voters in District 1. Was it simply a matter of greater convenience to file as a Republican? Was it because he did not think he could be elected as either unaffiliated or Democrat? Or is he seeking the position of commissioner president as a Republican to simply gain public attention and a soap box?
Why not run as a Democrat? Perhaps he is wary of local Democrats considering the history of the county’s first Black sheriff, Joseph Lee Somerville, and county commissioner, John G. Lancaster, both defeated in Democratic Party primary elections.
Candidates are all about appearing as they wish people to see them, even if it is nothing like what they really are, and even if they are saying the exact opposite of what they will eventually do. They are expecting that few voters will see through their appearances. It is not too difficult to see through “BJ” Hall.
Mary Broadhurst, California