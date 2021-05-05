This is the third of several letters to the editor I plan to write monthly related to issues raised in the Jan 1 Southern Maryland News story “State School Board denies Title IX appeal.”
The coaches and I completed the questions in the guide from The National Women’s Law Center to determine the specific inequities faced; we secured a meeting with Title IX Coordinator, but parents and athletes were barred from attending. Prior to the meeting, the coaches, parents, athletes and I had spoken with a Calvert school board member, Northern High’s principal and athletic director. We attended the county commissioner and school board meetings to voice our concerns. While this meeting took place after my daughter graduated from Northern, it was an amendment to the original complaints I raised with the school administration while my daughter was still enrolled in high school.
The gist of my complaint is to reveal the inequity of cash disbursement in sports accommodation funding for the girls’ and boys’ tennis, softball, field hockey, girls’ soccer and the teams for students with disabilities. Northern’s combined varsity and JV football team displays an example of this inequity. This program had a 113-player roster in 2018; their practice area was and still is twice as large as a regulation football field, and their home games are played in the football stadium.
In the 2017 January Patriot Press, the former head coach stated “four of the new coaches will be former head football coaches. Many of the assistants have worked at programs in Maryland,” insinuating numerous coaches; most other teams at Northern have a paid head coach and one or two assistants, not four or five. How many paid coaches does the football team have in total? Is the school purchasing equipment for 113 players? What would entice a head football coach from a program that just won a state championship to Northern High, who had been sanctioned for recruitment violations? “When fellow coaches in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference heard that a longtime PHS football and athletic director was to take the head coaching job at Northern some thought it a joke.” After three years this coach was recruited by DeMatha, a top high school football program in the country.
Then a new head football coach was recruited from Mount St. Joseph High, whose team won a state championship. How is Northern recruiting this level of coaching? What percentage of the athletic budget goes to the football program?
Northern’s baseball’s beautiful athletic facility is another example of the inequity of cash disbursement. A brand new, 6-foot privacy fence surrounds the baseball field, with new sod watered daily by the new irrigation system, two dugouts, a concession stand with bathrooms, a large scoreboard and two batting cages. There are two sections of bleachers — one for the home team and one for the visiting team — and storage shed. Several tables with seats sit alongside the fence. It is a truly spectacular facility; one would think the baseball team had won eight state championships.
However, that was the girls softball team; their facility is woefully inadequate. The softball team has two outdated dugouts which cannot protect the players from the weather, and a section of an old bleacher, two batting cages, and a scoreboard which is insufficient to showcase their previous eight state championships.
Northern High has geo-thermal heating. This required excavation under a sports field and did not have to be placed under the baseball field. One would think a team with eight state championships would warrant an upgrade, yet the upgrade went to the baseball facility.