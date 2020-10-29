One of the most important contests in St. Mary’s County has to be the election to the school board.
Our children have been handicapped for approximately eight months by the pandemic, and they deserve to have someone represent them on the board who will look out for their interests.
Jim Davis is someone whom I feel is that someone. His priority is to ensure that children are safe from the virus, but also that they are back safely in school. Children need to interact with other children, and virtual teaching is not acceptable.
Jim Davis is a big supporter of increasing the county budget to have enough money to recruit teachers to fill vacancies, add additional counselors, increase salaries of teachers and have more programs for students.
For these reasons I believe Jim Davis should be reelected for another term on the St. Mary’s school board.
He has served the board well, and will continue to do so when reelected. Vote for Jim Davis.