Charles County lost a well known and loved senior citizen when the Rev. Robert Swann Pittman, a priest of the congregation of the Blessed Sacrament, departed this life at the Regina Health Center in Richfield, Ohio, on April 24. He was 93 years old and a Catholic priest for 63 years. He had lived at the Regina Health Center since December 2017, following a debilitating stroke earlier that year.
Father Pittman was born June 22, 1928, in Washington, D.C. He moved with his family to his maternal grandparents farm in Malcolm soon after. He attended Malcolm Elementary and then Pomonkey High School graduating in 1945.
He left home to attend the Divine Word Seminary in Bay St. Louis, Miss. He left the seminary in January 1949 and then entered the congregation of the Blessed Sacrament in late 1950 to continue his studies for priesthood. He was ordained in Rome, Italy, on July 13, 1958. On a visit home in July 1959, he celebrated his first solemn Mass in the U.S. at St. Peter’s in Waldorf and was recognized as the first priest in the parish’s history.
Followings assignments in Mozambique and then England where he taught in seminaries, he returned to the area in 1964 to help care for his parents and divided his time between Washington, D.C., and Charles County. He taught Latin in D.C. public high schools while earning a Ph.D. in Greek and Latin at Catholic University of America in 1974.
In 1976 he became a foster parent to some developmentally disabled young people. This led to the operation of three group homes serving a total of 11 adults mostly from Washington’s now closed Forest Haven facility. The last of these homes shifted to another organization in 2004. For extended periods during these years he lived on a daily basis in homes serving mentally handicapped adults.
In 1981, through a nonprofit organization which he cofounded, he established the Body of Christ Farm in Malcolm on land which had become his share of the Wade family inheritance. Additional acreage was added later. The farm operated as a group home for mentally handicapped adults for several years. Later there were programs for local youth and youth from the Children of Mine Center in D.C. Both involved growing vegetables, caring for farm animals and recreation. There were also religious education programs for youth.
When not traveling to Mozambique, Rome, Portugal, etc., Father Pittman not only held Catholic religious services at Body of Christ Farm, but also served for long periods as an assistant at St. Michael’s in Baden, St. Dominic’s in Aquasco and St. Joseph’s in Pomfret. He filled in at other parishes in Charles and St. Mary’s counties when pastors were absent.
Father Pittman was honored in 2006 by the Nu Zeta Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority for service to Black families and by the NAACP for lifetime achievement in 2008. These recognitions also brought with them recognitions from county, state and local elected official and others for his years of Catholic priesthood at St. Joseph’s in Pomfret. A proclamation by the Charles commissioners declared July 13, 2008, as Fr. Robert Swann Pittman, S.S.S. Day in Charles County. At this celebration, the publication of his autobiography, "I Looked Up And Heard God Calling Me," was announced with the first printing of 50 copies being sold out that night. A local celebration of Father Pittman’s long and productive life was held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Waldorf on May 5.
Pat Coyle, Malcolm