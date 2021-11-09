Choosing the right health care provider is an important first step in managing your health, but for many, finding a primary care provider or specialist to meet their needs can be a challenge. Today, America’s nurse practitioners represent 325,000 solutions to improving your health. In fact, nurse practitioners are the health care provider trusted by millions of Americans, and 80% of adults have been treated or know someone who has been treated by a nurse practitioner.
In all 50 states, nurse practitioners assess patients, order and interpret tests, make diagnoses and provide treatment, including prescribing medications. Most importantly, as clinicians who blend clinical expertise with an added emphasis on disease prevention and health management, nurse practitioners bring a comprehensive perspective to patient care.
As we celebrate National Nurse Practitioner Week, Nov. 7 to 13, learn how nurse practitioners are going the extra mile to treat patients. National Nurse Practitioner Week is the ideal time to celebrate the high-quality health care nurse practitioners provide. With data-driven insights from 50 years of research studies, it is clear why millions of Americans choose a nurse practitioner as their partner in health. If you are considering a nurse practitioner for your health care, visit npfinder.com to find one near you.
This Veterans Day, we pay tribute to all veterans, including nurse practitioners and their patients who are current or previous members of the United States uniformed services. It is an honor for nurse practitioners to care for our nation’s service members and their families.
On behalf of the Maryland Academy of Advanced Practice Clinicians Board of Directors, we thank our colleagues for going the extra mile during the COVID-19 pandemic and every day that you provide high quality care. For more information about nurse practitioners and MAAPC, visit our website at https://maapconline.enpnetwork.com.