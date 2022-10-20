As the midterm election comes to a close, in a number of counties the outcome is already predetermined by the sheer majority of registered Democrats and Republicans. Charles County is seen as one of those counties, since Democrats outnumber Republicans.
Currently all of our partisan elected officials are Democrat. In 2018 we were one of the few counties Democratic candidate Ben Jealous won in the gubernatorial general election.
With these facts, the Democratic party in Charles County should have a strong presence in the county. The responsibility for bolstering the party’s image in the county falls on the Charles County Democratic Central Committee. The central committee, according to its website, has multiple responsibilities including ensuring Democrats get elected, working with activists and volunteers, fundraising and more. As a member-elect of the central committee, I believe there are multiple ways it can increase community outreach, activism, participation from voters and elevate Democratic elected officials.
In my time campaigning during the primary election I noticed very few residents knew who represented them in government and what legislation elected officials were sponsoring. To fix these issues, the Charles County Democratic Central Committee should hold town halls with elected officials to talk about legislation they plan to or are currently sponsoring. This way the central committee can show how electing Democrats benefit the public and inform residents on how to support or oppose legislation and how to lobby elected officials on what legislation they want to see enacted. Doing so would inform residents about what is happening in their government and who to go to with their concerns in regard to issues involving health care, recreational facilities and more.
The committee should also host listening sessions with elected officials for residents to speak about issues plaguing our community, as well as emergency town halls to discuss hot-button issues that come up and controversial votes that the elected officials are facing.
In terms of activism, the central committee should work with activists and organizations to get residents to attend and speak at public hearings, host town halls to bring attention to certain issues and participate/organize community events such as tree plantings and neighborhood cleanups. This will show residents that the Democratic Party cares about our community both electorally and non-electorally.
As far as electoralism goes, there is plenty the party can do to increase the number of registered Democrats, ensure voters know who the Democratic candidates are in the primary and their stances on certain issues and make sure voters know why they should vote Democrat or Republican in the general. The Democratic committee should get a vendor table at events to register voters as well as partner with the Charles County Young Democrats to have tables during high school graduations to register young people to vote, as well as register College of Southern Maryland students to vote.
To ensure Democratic voters know who is running in the Democratic primary and what their policy stances are, the committee should hold debates for each primary race so voters can know the differences between the candidates and their platforms, as well as receive questions from the public and have to defend those answers. It would be beneficial for the Democrat and Republican central committees to come together to plan general election debates. For the Democrats this would help end the misnomer that Democrats are “scared” to debate Republicans and show why our candidates’ platform is stronger.
These are the policies and practices I plan to push for so we can build a stronger Democratic Party and work toward getting more Charles County residents active in politics and the legislative process.
Carlos Childs, Waldorf
The writer is a Charles County Democratic Central Committee member-elect.