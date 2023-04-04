Put a Stake in Charter NOW! Don't waste time, energy and money again.
Recently, we were stunned to hear that the Charles County commissioners passed what might have been the most powerful bill passed in years — direct representation by district. Now it is at risk in a power grab.
Citizens in rural areas have been asking for years to enable a plurality in choosing your local representative — commissioners. Voting "at large" of all the commissioners gave majority power to the Waldorf area and populated areas when a party makes a ticket. By allowing "by district" voting for district commissioners, and "at large" for the president is wise.
The former board had a member that stated without this kind of representative change, charter will fail and "we have wasted our time." And it did.
Now, we hear there is another effort at charter form of government coming. Maryland code does make a path to get charter referendum, however, we see the claim that there are two options? Maybe it is in the code or constitution, but inviting citizen input before appointing a charter board seems to be letting the people speak, period.
The past effort did not follow the code and instead directly appointed a charter board, believing they could review, edit, comment, etc. But at the last minute, the county attorney made it clear, they had made a mistake in advice. At least this time, the county attorney made it clear up front — this is usurping the power of our elected commissioners.
Bottom line — citizens have not petitioned for such and effort, only those in power that seek more power are proposing such a move to charter form in the middle of some ethics challenges.
Thank you to commissioners and staff for the efforts in rural broadband. That might have been the second biggest accomplishment of this board.