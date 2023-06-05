I recently turned 65 years old. A lot of things happen when you’re lucky enough to make it to my age. You remember a lot of things that worked out well for you in life. You also remember a lot of things that did not.
Today, my opinion is based on the former versus the latter statement. Keep in mind, I am an African American male for demographical purposes, just like at-large president of the Board of Charles County Commissions, Reuben B. Collins II (D), who might even agree with some of the information that I’m about to share with you.
Boycotts are defined as “withdrawal from commercial or social relations with (a country, organization or person) as punishment or protest” for or against one thing or another. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his collaborators used the Montgomery, Ala., boycott as a 381-day protest, after seamstress Rosa Parks refused to give her preferred seat to a White passenger on a city bus. The rest is history in the civil rights movement and American capitalism (aka the “almighty dollar”) prevailed. You can now seat your Black hind-parts anywhere you want to on a city bus, whenever you’re inclined.
The obvious question is: If the boycott worked for public transportation back then, what else can a “boycott” do for me nowadays? I am delighted you’re pondering that question.
What if some group of people decided to boycott buying cigarettes in Charles County and simply drove across the Route 301 bridge into King George County, Va., to purchase their cigarettes — because of the extreme taxation on those products in Charles County and Maryland?
What if some group of people decided to boycott buying alcohol in Charles and simply drove across that same bridge to purchase alcohol products in Virginia because of a lower alcohol tax?
What if some group of people decided to boycott buying gas in Charles and simply drove across that same bridge to purchase gasoline for their cars, trucks and lawn mowers because of a lower gas price in Virginia?
Would these circumstances promote a better life for Charles County residents? Would the incumbent politicians on the Charles board of commissioners decide to bring new commerce to the county versus continuously raising property taxes to fulfill budget challenges?
Could a boycott on (this, that and some more things) compel Charles County leaders to get off of their fat, lazy assets and make this cowtown a real city that residents can be proud of? That was my argument in 2014, when I ran for Charles County commissioner representing District 3 in Waldorf. I got 6% of the vote. Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) won that election.
Here we are almost 10 years and several election cycles later and Charles County is still not the place where people are proud to say they reside. When asked, most say, “I live in the Washington, D.C., suburbs” with their heads down. Come on, folks — Route 301 and Route 228 have been dominated by Prince George’s County development. We don’t have slot machines anymore, we have not developed miles of shoreline on our peninsula, and we have no major commerce here while our premier shopping mall is sinking. Somebody ain’t woke.
Boycott anything and everything that will help our community to change this place for the better. Remember, the old farts are dropping like flies, and it's up to the younger generation to make things happen. Did I mention the awesome power of the "boycott?" Google it.