One of my son’s favorite movies is "The Neverending Story" based on the book by the same title by Michael Ende. I find some strong parallels with what has been happening in Charles County for decades now.
In the story, “The Nothing” is devouring the land of “Fantasia” piece by piece, and in the movie viewers see and hear the effects.
Here in Charles we can see and hear the heavy machines of St. Charles digging and scraping the ground of all living things in preparation for building more and more homes. The Nothing is now visible from the Laurel Springs Park and growing larger daily.
Plus, now The Nothing is threatening the western side of La Plata. The removal of forestland seems like an environmental plague with the loss of permeable forested soil to be replaced by large amounts of asphalt, concrete and buildings.
The Nothing in the movie could not be stopped and the on-again off-again hero was presented a grain of sand, the last remnant of Fantasia.
Our St. Charles Nothing has the impetus of Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society and also seems unstoppable. I guess there were few environmental concerns back in Lyndon’s day.
I hope the town of La Plata fully considers the impacts of the western side development and annexation, including those on schools, water supply, sewage, refuse, traffic, governmental services and, of course, property taxes.