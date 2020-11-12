The 2022 election cycle is right around the corner. Seriously, we need to think about the Charles County Board of Education and its lack of transparency and the disregard for the welfare of the students, teachers, staff and community.
Hopefully, the community will vet the next batch of candidates from A-Z, ask the hard questions, become engaged and better informed about the slate of candidates and where they stand on issues that are important to our scholars. Our children and community deserve better. Please, please don’t take the advice of that apple ballot. This includes senator, delegate, commissioner, etc.
Those of us who live in Waldorf and White Plains remember the elected officials who knocked on our doors two years ago. We haven’t seen any of them since then in or outside of our community (you can’t win an election without winning District 3 and District 4). It’s time that we flex our political weight. Unfortunately, some don’t want charter forum government for that very reason.