As a senior citizen who has consistently been critical of our Charles County government for imposing unnecessarily high taxes on all our county tax payers, it is time to ask serious questions about Sheriff Troy Berry’s decision to “retire for personal reasons” at a time when he is not only the leader of law enforcement in our county, but is also the only name on the ballot for sheriff in the upcoming general election.

Berry (D) asserts that his decision to retire at such an awkward time is based on a hard and fast retirement rule of which he apparently was unaware until the last minute.