As a senior citizen who has consistently been critical of our Charles County government for imposing unnecessarily high taxes on all our county tax payers, it is time to ask serious questions about Sheriff Troy Berry’s decision to “retire for personal reasons” at a time when he is not only the leader of law enforcement in our county, but is also the only name on the ballot for sheriff in the upcoming general election.
Berry (D) asserts that his decision to retire at such an awkward time is based on a hard and fast retirement rule of which he apparently was unaware until the last minute.
We as taxpaying citizens need to consider the following.
Berry needs to carefully and more specifically explain his statement pertaining to the decision to “retire.” There is no mandate that Berry retire at the end of 30 years. Presumably, he can continue to work and build a more lucrative retirement package.
By retiring now, is Berry removing his name from consideration as a candidate for sheriff? This would clarify many of the concerns that have been expressed in both print and television news. Mailed ballots have been printed and as a senior citizen who votes by mail for health reasons, I question whether Berry has in any way made an effort to remove his name from consideration, and to have the governor fill the position until a new slate of candidates can be developed and a separate election held? This would seem appropriate since Berry ran a campaign based on his tenure as sheriff and his touting all of his accomplishments. Now we as voters are confused.
If Berry is planning to leave his name on the ballot and, presumably, be reelected does he also plan to be sworn in as the new sheriff? If so, he needs to be transparent and indicate such.
If Berry’s plan is to collect full retirement as the new sheriff, he should presumably be treated as a reemployed annuitant. He needs to indicate whether there are rules (similar to those for federal employees) with respect to reemployed annuitants. If there are no such rules in county government, does Berry plan to collect both a full retirement annuity as well as a full salary as sheriff with no offset as is the case for federal employees?
Is Berry willing to subject himself to an offset where his new salary as sheriff would be reduced by the amount of his annuity as is required of federal employees? Even if this is not required by law (and Berry needs to offer up some opinion by the state's attorney on this point), it would seem to be the moral high road.
Of even greater importance is whether Berry will avail all sheriff’s office employees of the lucrative double dipping option when they become retirement eligible? Will the county follow through with respect to all county government employees? What would the tax consequences be on reporting annuity income?
All of this could have enormous tax consequences and is a further reason why there needs to be a new election scheduled for sheriff so that all of the economic and legal issues can be sorted out and understood by taxpayers.
Personally, I do not think it would be tolerable to taxpayers to have so many double dippers. We do not need a new version of the old country song with new words: “He has 30 years and is holding — holding on to all he’s got.”