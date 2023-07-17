The new 2023 Charles County Charter Board is undertaking a renewed effort to draft a county charter that would change the form of Charles County government and that will be acceptable to voters.
The proposed 2014 charter went a long way toward establishing a good charter for Charles County. Thank you, former charter board, for your hard work. However, there were four sections of the proposed charter that raised significant objections. These objections related to the number and the method of establishment of council election districts (Sections 204, 215 and 705) and the prohibition of voters’ right to certain petition/referendum issues (Section 308).
Charles County currently has four commissioner election districts with four county commissioners representing the individual districts and one commissioner president. All five commissioners were elected at large.
The proposed charter would have established five council members, in place of five commissioners, and elected three from districts and two at large. This then required redistricting of the county to three council districts by a group appointed by the county commissioners.
Election of council members by voters within a district is still a good idea, however, a revised mix of four within-district elected members and one at-large elected member would eliminate the need for redistricting. Redistricting was an unnecessary expenditure of time and money and was ill advised during the start-up period of a new type of county government.
Section 308 actually established for the first time a process for voters to take legislation to referendum in Charles County. That was admirable because the 2014 charter board tried to bring democracy closer to the people.
However, Section 308 in paragraph (a) specifically prohibited voter referendum for four important issues. Should the voters have issue with a law imposing a tax, appropriating funds for current expenses, establishing council districts or adopting council compensation they were prohibited from petitioning the law for voter approval.
There needs to be check and balance in the hands of voters for all important issues, else bad government could prevail. This section of the 2014 charter was a step in the wrong direction and was sufficient reason alone for voters to oppose that charter.
It would be wise for the current charter board to learn from the experiences of the 2014 charter board.