The new 2023 Charles County Charter Board is undertaking a renewed effort to draft a county charter that would change the form of Charles County government and that will be acceptable to voters.

The proposed 2014 charter went a long way toward establishing a good charter for Charles County. Thank you, former charter board, for your hard work. However, there were four sections of the proposed charter that raised significant objections. These objections related to the number and the method of establishment of council election districts (Sections 204, 215 and 705) and the prohibition of voters’ right to certain petition/referendum issues (Section 308).


  

