The town of Chesapeake Beach has now proposed a utility rate structure that has any household or business using over 15,000 gallons of water in a billing cycle getting smacked with over a 50% increase in the cost. This would apply to every restaurant in town, and almost every household that has five or more people living in it.
The “sales pitch” to justify this increase is that the leadership is trying to promote water conservation. I think this is more of a punishment for restaurants and other businesses who use a lot of water to maintain acceptable sanitary conditions and for larger families, because they are going to need to use the water no matter their desires to economize. If the town wanted to effectively promote water conservation, they should offer a lower rate or a tax credit for having things like pressure values on faucets or using low-flush toilets.
The biggest factor causing rate increases is that the town has decreased growth to the lowest point in decades, so they will not be getting the tap fees and now need to offset those losses. In addition, their budget projections are extremely low on revenue and extremely high on expenses. After reviewing the last four years’ approved budgets versus the actuals, this has been the pattern for almost every budget, not just the utility fund.
Not only that, the town has not been taking on long-term debt, instead paying for expenses out of pocket, despite them sitting on reserves of $14 million. I think that is wrong for a small municipality to do.
Now that interest rates will be higher, the town has really missed the ball on keeping rate increases to a minimum. This is the second major hike in rates in the past decade, and it is disproportionately felt by businesses who will have to raise prices to keep pace with higher expenses, at the very same time we are all trying to fight back against inflation.
This is the wrong time and the wrong method for increasing municipal revenues and will further compound an already anti-business environment here in town.