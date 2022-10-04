Greetings neighbors. Herein is Calvert Citizens United’s update regarding the unprecedented Maryland Supreme Court hearing before seven justices on Sept. 12 by a writ of certiorari.
Calvert Citizens United, or CCU, felt an obligation to appeal the Calvert County commissioners' egregious 2019 comprehensive plan (without consideration for citizens’ time-consuming energy, participation, pleadings and overwhelming objections). CCU possesses 100 pages of backroom meeting minutes outlining the sellout by Calvert County Administrator Mark Willis, planning and zoning, and three commissioners benefitting four local builder/developers. Until his passing, former state Sen. Bernie Fowler was CCU’s senior advisor. During this campaign season, citizens have forcefully and publicly stated to the candidates, “Leave Calvert alone; protect our quality of life.”
Calvert County Ethics Commission censured Commissioner Kelly McConkey (R) to vote his property into Huntingtown Town Center. On July 12 the ethics commission received its lower court Supreme Court ruling. The three-judge panel found McConkey in flagrant violation of state/county code of ethics. Further, McConkey should have recused himself from voting his property into the town center while simultaneously voting to approve the plan on Aug. 5, 2019. (This is the date the saga began.) The court hammered home the judicial seriousness making McConkey responsible for all legal fees in connection with its ruling.
On Sept. 12, after three grueling years in circuit court, G. Macy Nelson argued CCU’s position that McConkey was obligated to recuse himself from voting because he put his property into Huntingtown Town Center. Nelson’s arguments were strengthened by case law, the ethics commission ruling, even quoting the retired chief justice.
The "Sugarloaf" law may be a challenge.
As taxpaying voters, it’s important to understand "Sugarloaf" is Maryland law, adopted by the Annapolis legislature in late 1980s that in essence states, “any elected legislator(s) have the obligation and authority to vote on passage of Comprehensive Plan(s), zoning ordinances, master plans and the like even if there is, or appears to be, a conflict of interest on the part of the voting legislator.”
"Sugarloaf" legislative maneuvering is totally unconscionable while protecting every elected official “that may be so inclined to vote one’s own property into law.” This is exactly what McConkey accomplished with his 2019 self-serving vote that cost CCU, to date, over $115,000 in legal fees. Just like the U.S. Supreme Court, it can take six months or more for the court to rule.
Deputy County Attorney John Mattingly represented the board of commissioners and McConkey for only 18 minutes (not his allotted 30 minutes). His concluding statement to the seven justices (our highest, most dignified court steeped in historic case law and analysis) went this way.
Justices, you must follow "Sugarloaf" case law because the Maryland legislature refuses to repeal the law. Could it be that some elected officials have the unbridled opportunity to make millions behind closed doors? Addressing this one-of-a-kind, highly questionable and technically self-serving dark law by elected officials, Mattingly glibly finished with, “Justices, it’s all about the sausage, not what goes into it.”
Succinctly put, he’s saying who cares if ethics laws or codes were broken. Clearly, "Sugarloaf" is the Maryland legislature and elected officials working against taxpaying citizens.
It is time Maryland taxpaying citizens demand the state legislature immediately repeal "Sugarloaf," which is such an egregious abuse of power. Please vote intelligently.
Imagine this, our citizens’ lawsuit is the most significant issue facing the supremes at this moment in time. We still have a way to go, attorney fees are hefty. Thanks for donating whatever you can to CCU at P.O. Box 1018, Huntingtown, MD 20639.
Myra Gowans, Huntingtown
The writer is founder of Calvert Citizens United Inc.