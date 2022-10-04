Greetings neighbors. Herein is Calvert Citizens United’s update regarding the unprecedented Maryland Supreme Court hearing before seven justices on Sept. 12 by a writ of certiorari.

Calvert Citizens United, or CCU, felt an obligation to appeal the Calvert County commissioners' egregious 2019 comprehensive plan (without consideration for citizens’ time-consuming energy, participation, pleadings and overwhelming objections). CCU possesses 100 pages of backroom meeting minutes outlining the sellout by Calvert County Administrator Mark Willis, planning and zoning, and three commissioners benefitting four local builder/developers. Until his passing, former state Sen. Bernie Fowler was CCU’s senior advisor. During this campaign season, citizens have forcefully and publicly stated to the candidates, “Leave Calvert alone; protect our quality of life.”