Recently, Suja Varghese, St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ chief counsel, provided me with a copy of the fiscal 2022 membership payment of $8,620 issued by the school system to the National School Boards Association and dated July 14, 2021.
Now, this is the same NSBA that recently petitioned President Joe Biden to sick the U.S. Department of Justice on parents across the country that come to school board meetings to advocate for their children’s education.
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), in an Oct. 7 letter to DOJ head Attorney General Merrick Garland, said, “Parents absolutely should be telling their local schools what to teach. This is the very basis of representative government. They do this both in elections and — as protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution — while petitioning their government for redress of grievance. Telling elected officials they’re wrong is democracy, not intimidation.”
I appealed to the St. Mary's school board and to the commissioners of St. Mary's County, who fund the schools via taxpayer money, to go on record publicly opposing the new NSBA/DOJ policy. Both boards were asked, since they pay membership to the NSBA, to write to the NSBA and Garland echoing McConnell and others who see this draconian policy for what it is, a radical overreach designed to chill the free speech of tax paying parents throughout the country.