In response to the April 8 letter to the editor titled “GOP governor candidate would lead to a prosperous state,” which was a response to a March 18 letter I wrote, my letter suggested and said nothing about Republican candidate for Maryland governor Kelly Schulz’ personal life or background, so there was nothing “untrue” in that regard. There was also nothing “untrue” in notifying voters that Schulz is a partner in the Global Pandemic Prevention and Biodefense Center. Her name was listed on their website as a participant. The operative word in that sentence being “was.” When you go to that site now, her name is not listed.
Furthermore, during the time the public was fearmongered into believing that a raging pandemic was going to kill millions of us, I believe that no governor, mayor or public official had the constitutional authority to mandate mask wearing, business closures, lockdowns or any other “safety” measures, much less coerce the public into being injected with an experimental injection, which was researched and developed using aborted baby cells, and may continue to use aborted baby cells in new batches of the substance for testing and quality assurance measures.
The American people must elect candidates whom we have the best assurance that they are not and cannot be compromised by globalists and others opposed to an "America First" agenda. We desperately need elected representatives who will unequivocally respect and uphold our constitutional freedoms, and ensure those same rights are extended to children in the womb and newborns. Those candidates are Republicans Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli for Maryland governor and lieutenant governor. If you like your freedoms and want them to continue, vote for Cox/Schifanelli in the primary election held Tuesday, July 19.