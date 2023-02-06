Top secret information is defined in Executive Order 12356 as, "… information, the unauthorized disclosure of which reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave danger to the national security." Additionally, "Secret shall be applied to information the unauthorized disclosure of which reasonably could be expected to cause serious damage to the national security."
Having developed friendships with some former Naval Air Station Patuxent River workers I know just how very seriously they take their responsibilities to protect classified information. While an employee of the Department of Energy’s nuclear weapons program I never had a security violation in the nearly 38 years I worked there. Millions were spent at the DOE making sure the nationwide complex including three national laboratories Los Alamos, Sandia and Livermore knew what was classified and how to protect it.
Also, considerable effort was made at DOE to appropriately declassify information and release it to the American public in a startlingly effective demonstration of governmental openness. There is an elaborate system of classification, education, badges, clearances, building security, vaults, electronic measures and many other means intertwined to protect classified information. As a DOE employee, if I had been found with top secret documents in my home, on my personal computer or in another unauthorized location such as my car I would have had my security clearance immediately suspended, been fired and possibly prosecuted.
It is no rumor that I was repetitively targeted by the Russians. Such targeting is SOP for Russian intelligence and many other intelligence services as well, friend and foe alike. These known threats result government employees and contractors taking their classification and security responsibilities very seriously. As too do our allies such as France and the United Kingdom.
Under constant attack, unfortunately no system to protect classified information is perfect. One of those flaws it seems in the system is that those at the top of our government have shown a stunning disregard for the protection of information. Apparently we, so far, now have had at least a former secretary of state, two presidents, two vice presidents and I suspect more endangering national security by permitting dangerous vulnerabilities to highly classified information, again, under their responsibility.
With this senior level apparently endemic casual regard for information designated as secret and top secret how can we expect the people under them to act in our best national security interests? This is the same information they daily work hard to identify and protect in their jobs from Patuxent River to Livermore and across this vast American intelligence, military, civilian and indeed international protection apparatus.
When those at the top act inconsistently with the national security, are there not repercussions — is not our very national security threatened? These executive branch and congressional leaders pass the laws, enforce the laws, and establish the systems we use to protect our classified information.
Not to catastrophize, but the intentional deterioration of our borders, the intentional toleration of cartels and drug use which is killing tens of thousands every year, the ineffective efforts to discourage crime in our major cities combined with trying to reduce the excellence of law enforcement are all fixable but not being fixed. So, is the intentional conduct of those at the top reducing the effectiveness of the whole classification/security system further evidence of national corrosion as well?
One wonders whether appropriate remedies, a denouement if you will, are likely to be effectuated. Judging from the actions thus far of the aforementioned as well as others, will oily political hubris and the omnipresent grasping for power, not our national security and the law, ultimately be determinative? Our enemies are watching, smiling and probing.