Top secret information is defined in Executive Order 12356 as, "… information, the unauthorized disclosure of which reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave danger to the national security." Additionally, "Secret shall be applied to information the unauthorized disclosure of which reasonably could be expected to cause serious damage to the national security."

Having developed friendships with some former Naval Air Station Patuxent River workers I know just how very seriously they take their responsibilities to protect classified information. While an employee of the Department of Energy’s nuclear weapons program I never had a security violation in the nearly 38 years I worked there. Millions were spent at the DOE making sure the nationwide complex including three national laboratories Los Alamos, Sandia and Livermore knew what was classified and how to protect it.